Patience, perseverance allow LC's Nick Anderson to become a great shooter

LAKE CENTRAL — This season has served as a coming out party for Nick Anderson.
Lake Central’s senior guard has been on a tear throughout his final prep campaign and continues to climb the ranks as one of the top players in the Region. However, in his eyes, he’s still the same kid who took his first shots in his family’s living room.
“I learned a lot from my dad and grandpa. I had a Little Tikes hoop growing up, and by the time I was 2, my dad was teaching me how to shoot,” Anderson said. “I would just shoot with the Little Tikes hoop, and then I finally worked my way outside and then into the gym so that I could improve.”
The sharpshooter’s meteoric rise this year includes a laundry list of noteworthy performances. Anderson scored 35 points against defending Class 2A state champion Andrean in the Indians’ season opener, drained a game-winning 3-pointer from the volleyball line against Merrillville on Feb. 6 and nailed a single-game, school-record 11 3-pointers against EC Central on Feb. 11.
It’s no secret that whenever he steps on the floor, Anderson is the player that other teams are looking to stop. But if anyone is surprised by the senior’s recent success, maybe they shouldn’t be. As a sophomore and on his 16th birthday, Anderson drilled a buzzer-beating corner 3 to lift Lake Central past Munster in a Class 4A sectional semifinal on March 2, 2018.
Since that dramatic 50-47 win, which eventually led to a sectional title, he hasn’t looked back.
“The Munster shot was crazy,” said Anderson, who has knocked down 73 3-pointers this season. “I don’t think anything can compare to that, especially in sectionals against our rival. But then with the Merrillville shot, I knew once I had the ball with 10 seconds left that I was going to take it. Luckily, it went in.”
Indians coach Dave Milausnic believes the journey in between each game-winning shot is a testament to Anderson’s persistence. Coming into high school, Miluasnic knew Anderson could be a consistent scorer, but the challenge was finding the right way to bring it out.
Throughout his freshman season, Milausnic said Anderson was clearly good enough to play on the junior varsity. However, he decided to put Anderson on the freshman team and allow for him to have an increased role as a scorer. When Anderson became a sophomore, Milausnic continued his patience plan and had his player split time between junior varsity and varsity.
“A lot of kids, their ego gets the best of them,” Milausnic said. “They’d rather just be on the varsity team no matter how minutes they play, but he hit it head on.”
At the beginning of the year, Anderson would play three quarters with the junior varsity nd one quarter with the varsity. As the season went on, he slowly worked his way into being a full-time varsity player, and Milausnic said it really bothered Anderson to not be able to finish out the season with his original teammates.
However, after going through that extended maturation process, it appears clear that the plan paid off.
Anderson is averaging a team-high 24.6 points per game, while shooting 51.1% from the field, 47.7% from behind the arc and 83.6% at the free throw line. He has had eight 30-point performances this season, including a career-high 44 points during his 3-point eruption against EC Central, and has made at least 3-pointer in every game this year.
Milausnic took notice of Anderson’s scoring ability early on in his prep career and has encouraged him to be more aggressive as he’s grown older. Last year, he set a single-season school record by connecting on 48.3% of his 3-point attempts. This season, Anderson has given his star senior even more freedom and built the Indians' offense around the 6-foot-2 guard.
“There are shots that he takes that no one else is allowed to take,” Milausnic. “That’s how it works when you’re a great shooter, and the best thing that’s helped him this year is his teammates have been fantastic about setting good screens for him, looking for him out of double teams and finding him in transition. … Although he has had a phenomenal year, it’s also a credit to the guys around him.”
With three games left in the regular season, Anderson hopes to go on a memorable playoff run to grab the attention of a few more college coaches. Despite his impressive shooting displays, the senior is a bit of a late-bloomer and plans to commit to a program after the season ends.
While Anderson hasn't received any Division I scholarship offers, he has been contacted by Furman and Lipscomb, and his father is doing his best to increase his exposure, too. After nearly every game this season, Kevin Anderson — who used to play at Munster and graduated in 1981 — puts together a short highlight video of his son’s performance and shares it on Twitter.
“I don’t break down the film, and I don’t review it with him,” Kevin Anderson said. “I let the coaching staff do that stuff, and Dave and his team are really good at having film sessions with the kids. I don’t try to coach him. I just look at it as a parent who is proud and wants to get stuff out there so that other people can see it and hopefully garner some interest.”
As Nick Anderson prepares for the next stage of his career, he’s also making sure to enjoy the moment. He has followed in the footsteps of his father and maternal grandfather Russ E. Marcineck — who starred at Morton and also coached the Governors to their only sectional title in 1976. Before his prep career comes to an end, the senior perimeter threat hopes to add to his family’s basketball tradition by clinching some more postseason hardware.
“The goal is always to win a sectional,” Nick Anderson said. “We know it’s going to be tough. Munster is a great team, and there’s a lot of great teams in our sectional. We’re taking the underdog status, and we know that nobody expects us to win. But we’re just going to go out there and try to prove everybody wrong.”