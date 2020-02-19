Patience, perseverance allow LC's Nick Anderson to become a great shooter

While Anderson hasn't received any Division I scholarship offers, he has been contacted by Furman and Lipscomb, and his father is doing his best to increase his exposure, too. After nearly every game this season, Kevin Anderson — who used to play at Munster and graduated in 1981 — puts together a short highlight video of his son’s performance and shares it on Twitter.

“I don’t break down the film, and I don’t review it with him,” Kevin Anderson said. “I let the coaching staff do that stuff, and Dave and his team are really good at having film sessions with the kids. I don’t try to coach him. I just look at it as a parent who is proud and wants to get stuff out there so that other people can see it and hopefully garner some interest.”

As Nick Anderson prepares for the next stage of his career, he’s also making sure to enjoy the moment. He has followed in the footsteps of his father and maternal grandfather Russ E. Marcineck — who starred at Morton and also coached the Governors to their only sectional title in 1976. Before his prep career comes to an end, the senior perimeter threat hopes to add to his family’s basketball tradition by clinching some more postseason hardware.