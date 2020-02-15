Penn stuns Crown Point with game-winning layup, ends Bulldogs' perfect season

LAPORTE — Crown Point’s perfect season was on the line, and Dash Shaw came up clutch in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinals Saturday.
After drawing a foul on a driving layup, the senior guard muscled the ball into the basket and made the subsequent free throw to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead over Penn with 21.3 seconds left in the game.
However, the elation Shaw shared with her teammates was short-lived.
Coming out of a timeout, Penn junior guard Trinity Clinton made a layup with eight seconds left to help the Kingsmen retake the lead. Shaw had one final chance on the last play of the game to lead her team to victory. But after racing up the court, the senior’s layup attempt came up short, and Penn held on to win 42-41.
“I don’t know,” Shaw said with tears in her eyes after the game. “I haven’t lost a game in a long time. We wanted it, but they wanted it more. They played to the whistle. That’s what happens.”
Shaw finished the day with eight points and scored five of Crown Point's nine points in the fourth quarter. The senior transferred from West Side before the start of the season and said the Bulldogs' dramatic loss hurt even more because of how close she became with her teammates.
“We were literally like family, even outside of basketball,” Shaw said. “It’s going to be kind of hard not going to basketball practice after school anymore.”
Even though they weren’t able to pull out a victory, Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said the grit his players displayed against the Kingsmen (26-2) was commendable. The Bulldogs (26-1) trailed 40-36 with 57 seconds left in the game when Shaw went on a personal 5-0 run — two free throws and a 3-point play — to put Crown Point ahead.
Standout sophomore guard Jessica Carrothers also made her presence felt with a team-high 15 points, while senior forward Abby Stoddard had eight points and four rebounds.
“We told them in the locker room how proud we were of them,” Seibert said. “All of the things that they did accomplish, they can never be taken away. … Obviously, our goal, eventually, is to win a state championship, and we did not accomplish that. But I’m still very, very proud of the girls.”
The Bulldogs have posted a 54-2 record over the past two years but are still trying to reach the state championship for the first time since 1997. Although Stoddard wasn't able to compete at Bankers Life Fieldhouse during her prep career, she believes Saturday’s defeat will only add to the returning players’ motivation to make that dream a reality.
“They’ll come back better next year, and they’ll work harder,” Stoddard said. “They can do it.”