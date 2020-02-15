Penn stuns Crown Point with game-winning layup, ends Bulldogs' perfect season

LAPORTE — Crown Point’s perfect season was on the line, and Dash Shaw came up clutch in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinals Saturday.

After drawing a foul on a driving layup, the senior guard muscled the ball into the basket and made the subsequent free throw to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead over Penn with 21.3 seconds left in the game.

However, the elation Shaw shared with her teammates was short-lived.

Coming out of a timeout, Penn junior guard Trinity Clinton made a layup with eight seconds left to help the Kingsmen retake the lead. Shaw had one final chance on the last play of the game to lead her team to victory. But after racing up the court, the senior’s layup attempt came up short, and Penn held on to win 42-41.

“I don’t know,” Shaw said with tears in her eyes after the game. “I haven’t lost a game in a long time. We wanted it, but they wanted it more. They played to the whistle. That’s what happens.”

Shaw finished the day with eight points and scored five of Crown Point's nine points in the fourth quarter. The senior transferred from West Side before the start of the season and said the Bulldogs' dramatic loss hurt even more because of how close she became with her teammates.

