Peyton Pepkowski shines as Lake Central is heading back to state

WEST LAFAYETTE — Peyton Pepkowski used her arm to send Lake Central to the semistate title game on Saturday morning and then she used her bat to send the Indians to the Class 4A state title game.

Pepkowski was electric in the circle in Saturday’s semistate opener against Columbia City and then she came back on Saturday night with a pair of hits and three RBIs to help the Indians knock off Noblesville 8-1 at Harrison.

The Indians (31-1) will face Roncalli next weekend at Center Grove in Greenwood in the Class 4A state championship. Lake Central will be making its third appearance in the last six seasons and first state title trip since 2018.

"(Saturday morning) was a good start,” Pepkowski said. “Throwing strikes is not a problem. I iced my arm and I took a nap (to get ready for Saturday night). I like big games. I like the pressure.”