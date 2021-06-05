 Skip to main content
Portage senior flying business class to state meet
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD | STATE MEET

Portage senior flying business class to state meet

Gina Butz, Portage

Portage's Gina Butz qualified for the state meet in the high jump.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

PORTAGE — Gina Butz won’t be awed by the glitz and glamor of the state meet Saturday. It’s old hat. Portage’s senior high jumper will be there for the third time.

“As a senior, I can definitely feel more confident than a freshman who’s just coming in,” she said. “Everyone there is just amazing. There’s not one bad jumper at the state meet. It’s a competition for everyone.”

She qualified as a freshman and sophomore, but COVID-19 stole her opportunity to be a member of the select group of four-time qualifiers.

“I don’t know if (missing her junior year) put her behind, but she had a chance to maybe be a couple inches further than where she is right now,” Portage coach Nick Haas said. “It’s difficult to miss that time, especially in such a technical event.”

Butz is still the school record holder with a personal best of 5 feet, 6 inches. She set that mark earlier this season. It was one of her biggest goals coming into the year.

“I wanted that so bad. I was like ‘I’m beating it no matter what,’” she said. “When I finally went to 5-6, I made it on my first try. I was like ‘No way this is real.’ I was so happy.”

Gymnastics was her sport as a kid, but she gave it up after middle school. Butz high jumped in sixth grade but really didn’t get into it until high school, when Portage coaches recruited her in the hallways.

“I was like ‘Might as well.’ I was recently quitting gymnastics, anyway,” Butz said. “They put me in the high jump and I was doing really well. I just kept with it and I kept getting better.”

She took to the sport quickly. As a senior, her approach and jumps look polished and easy.

“I wouldn’t say I don’t have to try but it just comes naturally to me how high I can jump,” Butz said. “I just do it.”

No matter what happens Saturday, it will be the last Butz jumps competitively. She’s turned down college track offers and plans to work as a flight attendant. The thought of a life traveling and meeting new people is pretty appealing to her.

“School isn’t for me. I just don’t think college is for me. I think being a flight attendant is more my cup of tea,” Butz said.

Haas hopes Butz can set a new personal record at Ben Davis on Saturday. Her current mark should put her in contention for the podium. Her aim is to place.

“I think it’s a huge advantage for her (to have been to state twice). I think she’ll go in not quite as nervous. She’s seen that crowd of people there. She’s experienced that moment twice already,” Haas said. “This time, it’s like ‘I’m here for business.’”

Region representation

Here are the participants from Northwest Indiana:

100-meter dash

Camryn Dunn, Chesterton, junior

Missy Fritz, Lake Central, senior

Rylie Klaich, Lake Central, sophomore

200-meter dash

Fritz, Lake Central

Klaich, Lake Central

Anisha Lewis, Hobart, senior

400-meter dash

Dunn, Chesterton

Zoie Bailey, Munster, junior

800-meter run

Kaylie Politza, Valparaiso, junior

Bree Gentry, Chesterton, junior

Emma Rakowski, Morgan Township, senior

1,600-meter run

Karina James, Lowell, junior

Brenna Sobeck, LaPorte, sophomore

Emma Bell, Kankakee Valley, freshman

3,200-meter run

James, Lowell

Bailey Ranta, Chesterton, junior

Hailey Orosz, Wheeler, senior

100-meter hurdles

Jordan Yanders, Merrillville, senior

Taylor Jackson, Merrillville, junior

Precious Harvey, Highland, senior

300-meter hurdles

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley, junior

Anne Carmichael, Lake Central, sophomore

Jackson, Merrillville

Relays

Merrillville 400, Lake Central 400, Bowman 400, Chesterton 1,600, Lake Central 1,600, Valparaiso 1,600, Chesterton 3,200, Valparaiso 3,200, Wheeler 3,200

High Jump

Essence Johnson, Lake Central, junior

Gina Butz, Portage, senior

Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley

Long Jump

LaTreasure Johnson, Lake Central, senior

Klaich, Lake Central

Joanna Fields, Valparaiso, senior

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville, senior

Discus

Jaecy Nelson, Griffith, junior

Carley Balas, Chesterton, junior

Thyra Wheaton, Munster, sophomore

Shot Put

Ayla Rice, Valparaiso, junior

Akaoma Odeluga, Munster, sophomore

Madison Davis, Chesterton, junior

Nelson, Griffith

Pole Vault

Riley Stanley, Valparaiso, senior

Mia Curran, Valparaiso, sophomore

Gwen Schilling, Lake Central, junior

