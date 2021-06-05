Portage senior flying business class to state meet

PORTAGE — Gina Butz won’t be awed by the glitz and glamor of the state meet Saturday. It’s old hat. Portage’s senior high jumper will be there for the third time.

“As a senior, I can definitely feel more confident than a freshman who’s just coming in,” she said. “Everyone there is just amazing. There’s not one bad jumper at the state meet. It’s a competition for everyone.”

She qualified as a freshman and sophomore, but COVID-19 stole her opportunity to be a member of the select group of four-time qualifiers.

“I don’t know if (missing her junior year) put her behind, but she had a chance to maybe be a couple inches further than where she is right now,” Portage coach Nick Haas said. “It’s difficult to miss that time, especially in such a technical event.”

Butz is still the school record holder with a personal best of 5 feet, 6 inches. She set that mark earlier this season. It was one of her biggest goals coming into the year.

“I wanted that so bad. I was like ‘I’m beating it no matter what,’” she said. “When I finally went to 5-6, I made it on my first try. I was like ‘No way this is real.’ I was so happy.”