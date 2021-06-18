Portage's Tori Bliss, West Side relay headed to IATCCC Hall of Fame

Monagan ran the third leg of the relay. The leadoff leg agreed with the sentiment.

“I was thinking the same thing. Why did it take so long for us?” Carter said. “We were running and having fun, but we thought it would be broken soon after (1980).”

Not only has the record not been broken, only two 1,600 relay teams have broken the 3:15 mark since (Center Grove in 2011 and Hamilton Southeastern in 2013).

The secret, according to Peterson, was the baton passing routine from coach Willie Williams they worked on all week.

“I remember the announcer (at the track) commenting on how well we passed the baton,” Peterson said. “We didn’t watch the runner, we watched a spot with almost a blind exchange. We just reached out and the baton was there perfectly.”

Speaking of perfection, that was a word some used to describe Bliss’ execution of the shot put.

The 2011 Robert S. Hinshaw Mental Attitude Award honoree won shot at the IHSAA meet three straight years and added a discus title as a junior. She also won shot put in the 2011 New Balance Nationals with a personal-best 50-9 1/2 toss.