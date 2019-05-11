Now nearly midway through May, the postseason is on the horizon for spring sports. For some, in fact, it begins this week.
Thus, this week’s five events to watch include a mixture of crucial late-season tuneups and even some sectionals. Here are some of the best sporting events around Northwest Indiana this week.
Softball: No. 7 Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m. Tuesday
The Greater South Shore Conference slate comes to an end for both teams, but there are some subplots in play. Griffith remains just outside the Top 10 and could jump in with a win. Plus, these teams will face off in the Class 3A Griffith Sectional quarterfinals less than a week later. Between this game and the front end of the home-and-home on Monday, these teams will be well acquainted by the time sectionals roll around.
Girls Tennis: Sectional 63, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Portage
Rivals Chesterton and Valparaiso highlight this sectional, which also includes Portage, Boone Grove and Wheeler. The Trojans and Vikings sit third and fifth, respectively, among Region teams ranked by the state coaches poll, and Valparaiso is the defending sectional champion.
Baseball: Chesterton at No. 5 Lake Central, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
With all the rain recently, Region baseball fans looking to get to a game may want to bank on Lake Central and its turf field. This will be both teams' final Duneland Athletic Conference game of the season, as they jockey for position near the top of the league.
Boys Track and Field: Crown Point Sectional, 5 p.m. Thursday at Crown Point
Some of the Region's top boys track and field squads will start the postseason at C.P. The host Bulldogs are the top-ranked local team in the state coaches poll at No. 12, but Merrillville will try to defend its title. Lowell took third place last year, and you can never rule out perennial power Lake Central — the Indians' 21 sectional titles are the most of any program in this sectional.
Baseball: Stevie Bajenski Tournament, Thursday-Saturday
Andrean, The Times' No. 1 team, faces Oak Park-River Forest (Illinois) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Ozinga Field in Crestwood in the second round of this tournament. The field features some of Illinois’ top teams, including St. Rita and St. Laurence. Andrean ranks No. 28 nationally in Perfect Game’s Top 50, while St. Laurence is 26th and St. Rita 37th.