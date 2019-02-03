Friday's state girls swimming prelims will have more of a Region presence, thanks to Sunday's calldowns.
Several individuals and a few relays that missed the state cut during Saturday's sectionals posted times that were good enough to fill out the lists for Friday's events.
Chesterton picked up five spots.
Veronika Ozimek is seeded 24th in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.91 seconds) and tied for 25th in the 100 free (53.23).
Lauren Unruh is seeded 15th in they 200-yard freestyle (1:53.54). Sophia Gill is seeded 23rd in the 50 free (24.26). Mady Elliott is seeded 24th in the 100 backstroke (57.76).
Highland picked up three spots.
Rachel Stange is seeded 20th in the 200 free (1:54.26) and 23rd in the 100 free (53.02). The Trojans are also seeded 18th in the 200 free relay (1:39.21).
Valparaiso and Munster each added two entrants.
Maddi Johnson is seeded 19th in the 200 individual medley (2:07.16) for the Vikings, while the 400 free relay is seeded 25th (3:40.12).
Jennifer Lockhart is seeded 22nd (24.23) in the 50 free for the Seahorses, while the 400 free relay is seeded 21st (3:38.96).
Lake Central's Jourie Wilson is seeded 20th in the 100 free (52.71).
Lowell's 200 free relay team is seeded 24th (1:40.74), while Crown Point is seeded 27th (1:40.88) in the same event.
The psych sheets released Sunday also revealed that a couple Region swimmers who won sectional titles Saturday enter the state meet with top-three seeds.
Hobart's Emma Wright is the top seed in the 100 free (50.00) and tied for the third seed in the 50 free (23.47).
Chesterton's Jaclyn Klimczak is seeded second in the 200 IM (2:03.01) and third in the 100 back (55.23).
Portage picks up six titles
Portage's run of four straight regional titles ended Saturday at the Hobart Regional, but it had six champions and 12 semistate qualifiers. Winning titles were Jacob Moran (113 pounds), Ty Haskins (120), Brock Peele (126), Ricky Hegedus (132), D.J. Washington (160) and Josh Warmick (170).
Warmick pinned Merrillville's Jason Streck at 2:42 in the final.
“We don’t have a team like we’ve had in the past,” Portage coach Leroy Vega said. “My job as a coach is to get the kids to their fullest potential. Having guys like Josh Warmick come out and win the regional and beat a kid that he lost to before — that stuff is awesome.”
Vega said he was also happy for Cory Hill, who qualified at 285 and Damari Dancy at 220.
“I’m proud of all the guys,” Vega said. “Every guy has done more than I expected. They’re working hard, and that’s all you can ask. We’re peaking at the right time.”
Portage (206 points) finished second to Merrillville (229).
Brickies get 11 qualifiers
Hobart had just one champ in Bobby Babcock at 195 but the Brickies are sending 11 wrestlers to the E.C. Central Semistate, including runner-ups Ruben Padilla (106), Cristian Padilla (120), Nathan Schammert (126), Tyler Turley (152) and Cameron Smith (182), who lost 4-3 to Merrillville's Khris Walton in the final.
“Cameron Smith wrestled great,” Hobart coach Jason Cook said. “He’s not a name probably everybody is going, ‘Oh, he might win regionals,’ and we were right there with it. We’ve just got to tip our caps to Merrillville finishing that match they way we wanted to.”