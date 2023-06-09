Prep pairings

G1: Homestead vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Penn vs. Lake Central, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
G1: Heritage vs. Frankfort, 10 a.m.
G2: Andrean vs. Norwell, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
G1: Westview vs. Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
G2: Winchester vs. Delphi, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
Class A at Lafayette Jefferson
G1: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Marquette, 10 a.m.
G2: Wes-Del vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
New Prairie vs. Tri-West Hendricks, late
Penn vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.
Caston vs. Tecumseh, 3:30 p.m.
