Prep results

Baseball
Class 3A State Final
Southridge 2, Hanover Central 0
|Hanover Central;000 000 0 -- 0 4 0
|Southridge;000 020 x -- 2 5 0
2B – Bell, Whitehead (S). Pitching summary – Hanover Central – Bret Matthys (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO). Southridge – Ethan Bell (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO). WP – Bell (6-3). LP – Matthys (9-2). Leading hitters – Hanover Central – Jared Comia (1-3), Stanley Galbreath (1-2). Southridge – Whitehead (2-3, 2B), Bell (2B, 2 RBI). Records – Southridge 26-7, Hanover Central 29-4-1.
