Prep results
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Class A State Final

Washington Township 6, Shakamak 0

Washington;000;013;2;—;6;6;3

Shakamak;000;000;0;—;0;1;1

2B — James Kirk (WT). Pitching summary: WASHINGTON — Steven Hernandez (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO); SHAKAMAK — Peyton Yeryar (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), Buddy Stone (0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Jaxon Cox (2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). WP — S. Hernandez (7-3). LP — Yeryar (10-4). Leading hitters: WASHINGTON — James Hernandez (2-3, RBI), S. Hernandez (0-1, 3 BB, 2 R), Logan Curran (1-3, BB, 2 RBI), Colin Majda (0-3, BB, 2 R), Layne Matson (1-2, R). RECORDS — Washington Township 27-7, Shakamak 19-10.

