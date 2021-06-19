Prep results

 Skip to main content
Boys Track

Class 3A State Finals

At Eastern Illinois University, Charleston

Top 3 and local teams

1. Neuqua Valley 36, 2. Minooka 34, 3. Normal West 33, 48. (tie) TF South 6.

Local finishers

Field events in meters

100 — 12. Tylar Mack (TF South) 10.86. 200 — 8. Mack (TF South) 22.55. 400 — 16. Matthew McClain (TF North) 50.56. 110 hurdles — 18. Favour Ojelabi (TF South) 15.82. 300 hurdles — 18. Navonte Arnold (TF South) 43.27. 400 relay — 17. TF South (Derek Smith, Joseph Turner, Ryan Coleman, Mack) 43.59. Discus — Isaiah Isom (TF South) 45.42. High jump — 19, (tie) Christian Heffner (TF South) 1.85. Triple jump — 6. Joseph Ogunbode (TF South) 13.76.

