 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep results
agate urgent

Prep results

Tennis
Times file photo

Baseball

Illinois Class 3A

Sectional 5

Championship

Marian Catholic 10, Morgan Park 0 (5 inn.)

Morgan Park;000 00 — 0 1 2 
Marian Catholic;703 0x — 10 8 0 

Pitching – Marian Catholic – Justin Johnson (5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 8 SO, 1 BB). Leading hitters – Marian Catholic – Kevin Denty (2-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Jaylon Nauden (2 RBI). Records – Marian Catholic 20-17.

Girls Tennis

Singles State Tournament

At North Central H.S.

Quarterfinals

Lucy Loy (Fishers) vs. Rose Pastoret (Valparaiso) 6-0, 6-2.

Girls Track

Class 2A State Finals

At Eastern Illinois University, Charleston

Local results

100 — 1. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 11.88, 17. Mia Rodriguez (Marian Catholic) 12.74.

200 — 1. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 24.59, 12. Mia Rodriguez (Marian Catholic) 26.24

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts