Prep results

Baseball
Illinois Class 3A
Sectional 5
Championship
Marian Catholic 10, Morgan Park 0 (5 inn.)
|Morgan Park;000 00 — 0 1 2
|Marian Catholic;703 0x — 10 8 0
Pitching – Marian Catholic – Justin Johnson (5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 8 SO, 1 BB). Leading hitters – Marian Catholic – Kevin Denty (2-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Jaylon Nauden (2 RBI). Records – Marian Catholic 20-17.
Girls Tennis
Singles State Tournament
At North Central H.S.
Quarterfinals
Lucy Loy (Fishers) vs. Rose Pastoret (Valparaiso) 6-0, 6-2.
Girls Track
Class 2A State Finals
At Eastern Illinois University, Charleston
Local results
100 — 1. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 11.88, 17. Mia Rodriguez (Marian Catholic) 12.74.
200 — 1. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 24.59, 12. Mia Rodriguez (Marian Catholic) 26.24