Prep results
Tuesday's Results

Boys Golf

State championship

AT PRAIRIE VIEW, CARMEL

Day 1

(First place and local golfers)

1. Kash Bellar (Peru) 69, T13. Ray Filter (Crown Point) 75,  T32. Aidan Gutierrez (Valparaiso) 78, T68. Tommy Philpot (Lake Central) 84.

Monday's Results

Baseball

Illinois Class 3A

Crestwood I Supersectional

At Ozinga Field

St. Laurence 5, Marian Catholic 2

Marian Catholic;001 010 0 -- 2 9 0 
St. Laurence;102 020 x -- 5 4 1

Pitching – Marian Catholic – Tyler Fullman (4 1/3 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 H, 4 SO, 6 BB), Caleb Feilen (1 2/3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 SO, 1 BB). LP – Fullman. Leading hitters – Eddie King (4-4, 3B, SB, 2 R), Nico Andrade (2-3), Kevin Denty (RBI), Jaylon Nauden (RBI). Records – Marian Catholic 20-18.

