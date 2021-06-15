Prep results

Tuesday's Results
Boys Golf
State championship
AT PRAIRIE VIEW, CARMEL
Day 1
(First place and local golfers)
1. Kash Bellar (Peru) 69, T13. Ray Filter (Crown Point) 75, T32. Aidan Gutierrez (Valparaiso) 78, T68. Tommy Philpot (Lake Central) 84.
Monday's Results
Baseball
Illinois Class 3A
Crestwood I Supersectional
At Ozinga Field
St. Laurence 5, Marian Catholic 2
|Marian Catholic;001 010 0 -- 2 9 0
|St. Laurence;102 020 x -- 5 4 1
Pitching – Marian Catholic – Tyler Fullman (4 1/3 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 H, 4 SO, 6 BB), Caleb Feilen (1 2/3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 SO, 1 BB). LP – Fullman. Leading hitters – Eddie King (4-4, 3B, SB, 2 R), Nico Andrade (2-3), Kevin Denty (RBI), Jaylon Nauden (RBI). Records – Marian Catholic 20-18.
