Prep results

Class 4A State Championship
At Center Grove Elementary School
Roncalli 4, Lake Central 1
Lake Central;000;010;0;—;1;4;2
Roncalli;120;010;-;—;4;6;1
2B — Jolie Adams, Grace Renschen (LC); Cate Lehner (R). HR — Ally Walesky 2 (R). Pitching summary: RONCALLI — Keagan Rothrock (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO); LAKE CENTRAL — Peyton Pepkowski (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Rothrock. LP — Pepkowski. Leading hitters: RONCALLI — Walesky (2 HR, 3 RBI); LAKE CENTRAL — Sydney Doloszycki (1-2, BB).
