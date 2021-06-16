Prep results

 Skip to main content
Golf
Provided

Wednesday's Results

Boys Golf

State championship

AT PRAIRIE VIEW, CARMEL

Day 2

(First place and local golfers)

1. Kash Bellar (Peru) 69-69—138, T4. Ray Filter (Crown Point) 75-74—149, T8. Aidan Gutierrez (Valparaiso) 78-72—150, T82. Tommy Philpot (Lake Central) 84-87—171.

