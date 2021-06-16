Ray Filter, Aidan Gutierrez shine at state golf finals

“I got off to a great start (on Wednesday), but then I just gave away some shots,” Filter said. “I knew that if I started hitting some greens, I was going to make some eventual shots. I just had to stay patient the whole day and stay in it mentally.”

While Filter improved one stroke from Tuesday to Wednesday, Gutierrez shot up the leaderboard. The Valparaiso freshman ended the opening round tied for 32nd, but he finished in a tie for eighth place after shooting an even-par 72.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been in a tournament with this many people watching,” Gutierrez said. “I just had to be myself out there. I needed to make sure I didn’t change my style of play.”

Gutierrez felt like he did that on Tuesday. The normally boisterous golfer kept a low profile as the new kid on the block and Gutierrez felt like the silence took him out of his groove. He found his personality again Wednesday, culminating on the 17th hole when he buried an eagle shot from 130 yards out that left a dent in the side of the cup.

“I didn’t really know what to do, so I just threw my arms in the air and yelled ‘Kobe!’” Gutierrez said. “That hole saved me.”