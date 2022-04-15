Region Classic pits top basketball talent in Region against Chicago

A collection of Northwest Indiana’s top basketball talent and an invasion of Chicago-area standouts will go head-to-head at Purdue Northwest on Saturday as part of the inaugural Region Classic All-Star event organized by The R.I.S.E. Center.

The five-game exhibition featuring middle and high school players is the brainchild of 2008 Gary Lew Wallace graduate and R.I.S.E. Center President Leroy Cooper Jr., who said Saturday’s games featuring 102 players are 18 months in the making. The former Lew Wallace standout who went on to play at Purdue Northwest (then Purdue Calumet) said the area lacked a proper high school all-star game and decided it was time to do something about it.

So he made one himself.

“Not everyone can make the Indiana All-Stars,” Cooper said. “Sometimes that’s super political and all that but I figure kids from this area can still have a good season and be acknowledged and recognized for what they did so that led to all of this.”

The day starts at noon with a Junior Stars game made up of middle schoolers pulled from Northwest Indiana schools divided into East and West teams. That same format will be used for the Rising Stars games to follow for girls and boys from The Region who still have high school eligibility remaining.

The Region Classic All-Star event will conclude with games featuring all-star rosters of Northwest Indiana seniors taking on similar rosters of players from Chicago. The Senior Girls game starts at 5 p.m. to be followed by the senior boys at 7 p.m.

The Northwest Indiana senior girls team includes eight of the nine seniors to make The Times All-Area teams, including Player of the Year Jessica Carrothers. The senior boys team has two of the six Times All-Area seniors, including Player of the Year Travis Grayson.

The underclassman girls team has three of the six Times All-Area members while the boys have seven out of nine.

“I knew it was going to be a good idea when there were people complaining about kids not making the team,” Cooper said. “Like, ‘Okay, I see now.’ Then you heard people saying they weren’t going to go anyways. Whatever, man. There are some more we wish we could have had but we got just about everyone we wanted.”

Cooper said the All-Star game’s mission aligns with that of the R.I.S.E. Center’s to “build God’s kingdom one citizen at a time by renewing of the mind spiritually and physically via education tools such as life skills, athletics and mentoring.” In seven years, the R.I.S.E. center has helped 135 athletes earn college scholarships, Cooper said.

He added that he looks forward to the games bringing together athletes from different socioeconomic backgrounds who otherwise wouldn’t share the same stage with one another.

“You’ll have people in the same gym who otherwise would have never met,” he said. “You’ll have kids from East Chicago playing with kids from LaCrosse. It’ll be from everywhere. That’s what’s got me excited.”

Tickets are $10 and available both at the door and online through an EventBrite page linked in the R.I.S.E. Center’s Facebook page. Each player will have a custom jersey and be featured in a game program and a pair of $500 scholarships will be awarded to one senior girl and one senior boy on behalf of the R.I.S.E. Center.

After more than a year of work, Cooper said he’s excited to see how the first of what he hopes will be a continued tradition of All-Star games plays out.

“Our organization is all about unity and operating in our Godly purpose which really is about unity,” Cooper said. “I’m really, really big on that and really big on having pride for The Region and just want our kids to have something to look forward to playing in every year. It’s not about me or anyone who put this on. It’s about them. This is for the kids.”

