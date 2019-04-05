{{featured_button_text}}
Spring scoreboard stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

Baseball

South Central at Plymouth, --

Clark vs. Portage at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, --

Highland at Washington Twp., --

Hobart at Morgan Twp., --

Kankakee Valley Classic (field includes Morton, North Judson, Rensselaer), --

Merrillville at Lowell, --

West Side at Michigan City, --

Whiting at Gavit, --

E.C. Central at River Forest, --

Griffith at LaPorte, --

Valparaiso at Munster, --

Bishop Noll at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

T.F. North vs. T.F. South at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), TBA

Softball

S.B. Clay at LaPorte (Kesling Park), --

Andrean 0, Morgan Twp. 0, 4th inning

Griffith at Highland, --

Hammond at West Side, --

Knox at Kouts, --

Munster at Crown Point, --

Hobart at Boone Grove, --

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, --

South Central (Elizabeth) at Lake Station, --

Westville at River Forest, --

