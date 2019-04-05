Baseball
South Central at Plymouth, --
Clark vs. Portage at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, --
Highland at Washington Twp., --
Hobart at Morgan Twp., --
Kankakee Valley Classic (field includes Morton, North Judson, Rensselaer), --
Merrillville at Lowell, --
West Side at Michigan City, --
Whiting at Gavit, --
E.C. Central at River Forest, --
Griffith at LaPorte, --
Valparaiso at Munster, --
Bishop Noll at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
T.F. North vs. T.F. South at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), TBA
Softball
S.B. Clay at LaPorte (Kesling Park), --
Andrean 0, Morgan Twp. 0, 4th inning
Griffith at Highland, --
Hammond at West Side, --
Knox at Kouts, --
Munster at Crown Point, --
Hobart at Boone Grove, --
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, --
South Central (Elizabeth) at Lake Station, --
Westville at River Forest, --