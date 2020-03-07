You are the owner of this article.
Region Roundup podcast: March Madness is here (03/06/20)

4A boys basketball sectional quarterfinal: Lake Central vs. West Side

Lake Central's Nate Oakley, center left, reacts after the basket and a foul call on Wednesday during a 4A sectional first round game at EC Central High School.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark discuss the beginning of Region and college March Madness.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

