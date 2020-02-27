You are the owner of this article.
Region Roundup podcast: Previewing boys basketball sectionals

21st Century at Kouts boys basketball (region roundup)

Junior guard Cole Wireman and Kouts will host a Class A sectional.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark take a look at the upcoming boys basketball sectionals.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

