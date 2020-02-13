You are the owner of this article.
Region Roundup podcast: Russ Radtke is back, girls and boys basketball heats up

Region Roundup podcast: Russ Radtke is back, girls and boys basketball heats up

New Prairie's Radtke in the middle record book confusion (NEW PORTAGE COACH)

Former Griffith football coach Russ Radtke is now Portage's new football coach. He led the Panthers to the Class 4A state title in 1997.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark discuss Russ Radtke's storied career in the Region and his new challenge of rebuilding the Portage football team as its new new coach. Plus, girls and boys basketball outlooks.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

