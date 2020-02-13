Region Roundup podcast: Russ Radtke is back, girls and boys basketball heats up

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark discuss Russ Radtke's storied career in the Region and his new challenge of rebuilding the Portage football team as its new new coach. Plus, girls and boys basketball outlooks.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.
Tags
James Boyd
Lake County Sports Reporter
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Mike Clark
Night/Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.