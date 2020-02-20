You are the owner of this article.
Region Roundup podcast: Russ Radtke speaks, SC reaches semistate

Russ Radtke

After eight years at New Prairie, Russ Radtke is back in the Region as Portage's head football coach.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark reflect on Russ Radtke's Q & A. Plus, an inside look at some of the Region's top girls and boys basketball games.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

Russ Radtke speaks, SC keeps its season alive

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

