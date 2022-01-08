 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region roundup: Wolves edge Blazers in Michigan City rivalry
Region roundup: Wolves edge Blazers in Michigan City rivalry

  • Updated
  • 0
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City

Michigan City’s Omarion Hatch brings the ball down court against Valparaiso in a game last season.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Boys basketball

21st Century 83, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 79

Records: 21st Century 7-2, Crispus Attucks 5-7.

Griffith 65, Wheeler 33

Peyton Thomas led the Panthers (1-6, 1-3 GSSC) with 18 points, while Allen Rensendez-Hernandez had 16 points and Jakari Mackey added nine points in the win over the Bearcats (1-9, 0-4).

Lake Central 57, Harrison 49

Jaiden Clayton had 16 points for the Indians (5-5), while Ethan Knopf added 13 points and Karson Colin and Myles Yekich chipped in with eight points each.

Michigan City 67, Marquette 61

Jevon France had 24 points for the Wolves (6-3) as they held off Marquette in the crosstown rivalry game. Omarion Hatch (12 points), Allen Briggs (11) and Giovani Laurent (10) also scored in double figures for City. Lukas Balling had 18 points for the Blazers (5-6), while Jason Kobe added 15 points and Kaden Manna and Gary Lewis chipped in with 13 points each in the loss.

South Bend Career Academy 66, South Central 57

Records: SB Career Academy 2-9, South Central 1-10.

Valparaiso 74, Penn 73

In a possible postseason preview, the Vikings handing the Kingsmen (8-1) their first loss. Mason Jones had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Valpo (11-2), while Michael Flynn had 19 points, Jack Smiley added 13 points and Breece Walls chipped in with nine points and seven assists.

Girls basketball

Lake Central 62, LaPorte 20

Records: 15-3, 3-1 DAC; LaPorte 3-12, 0-5.

