Region roundup: Wolves edge Blazers in Michigan City rivalry

Boys basketball
21st Century 83, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 79
Records: 21st Century 7-2, Crispus Attucks 5-7.
Griffith 65, Wheeler 33
Peyton Thomas led the Panthers (1-6, 1-3 GSSC) with 18 points, while Allen Rensendez-Hernandez had 16 points and Jakari Mackey added nine points in the win over the Bearcats (1-9, 0-4).
Lake Central 57, Harrison 49
Jaiden Clayton had 16 points for the Indians (5-5), while Ethan Knopf added 13 points and Karson Colin and Myles Yekich chipped in with eight points each.
Michigan City 67, Marquette 61
Jevon France had 24 points for the Wolves (6-3) as they held off Marquette in the crosstown rivalry game. Omarion Hatch (12 points), Allen Briggs (11) and Giovani Laurent (10) also scored in double figures for City. Lukas Balling had 18 points for the Blazers (5-6), while Jason Kobe added 15 points and Kaden Manna and Gary Lewis chipped in with 13 points each in the loss.
South Bend Career Academy 66, South Central 57
Records: SB Career Academy 2-9, South Central 1-10.
Valparaiso 74, Penn 73
In a possible postseason preview, the Vikings handing the Kingsmen (8-1) their first loss. Mason Jones had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Valpo (11-2), while Michael Flynn had 19 points, Jack Smiley added 13 points and Breece Walls chipped in with nine points and seven assists.
Girls basketball
Lake Central 62, LaPorte 20
Records: 15-3, 3-1 DAC; LaPorte 3-12, 0-5.