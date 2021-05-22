Region's top hitters square off in South Central's win over Highland

“I’m just relaxed and having fun. I’m not in my head as much as I used to be,” Wleklinski said. “I do have a competitive aspect, though, so I will get ahead of myself and I will get on my team just like I would in soccer. But I’ve learned that with this as my last season, I can’t be as hard on myself as I used to be.”

The Satellites (21-5) scored three unearned runs in the first inning against Highland. Alyssa Welsh added a two-run home run in the fourth. Highland (14-12) scored its lone run in the sixth, when Mia Rivera crossed the plate after a wild pitch.

Wleklinski ended her day 0-for-2 with a walk and a groundout in the sixth. Trojans coach Kristina Sides said the team was aware of the streak, but tried not to talk about it as it grew.

“Her senior year, she came out guns blazing. She worked so hard to be where she is and I’m so proud of her,” Sides said. “She’s helped our team so much this year with her positivity and performance. She’s always there for the girls.”

Gale’s home run to lead off the fifth inning put the game out of reach.

She said she’s always been able to hit. It’s always been the focus of her game and he cares about her batting statistics.