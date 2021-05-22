Region's top hitters square off in South Central's win over Highland

UNION MILLS — Delanie Gale’s home run over the left-field fence to lead off the fifth inning Saturday was a no-doubter. It sounded like a round tripper as it rocketed off the bat.
The South Central junior said it may be the hardest ball she’s hit all season. It was a significant one, too. Gale hit 14 home runs as a freshman. Her biggest goal coming into the season was to top that mark.
Saturday’s was her 15th.
“The at-bats before, I was swinging at junk. Our first base coach Gary Biggs was like, ‘If you swing at another bad pitch, I’m going to beat you with your bat,’” Gale said. “(Highland pitcher) Breanna Burbridge) just kind of threw me a meatball down the middle, and I just took it out.”
The hit came in a matchup of two of the area’s best hitters, with Trojans senior Hannah Wleklinski entering the game with an area-leading .635 average. Wleklinski’s season-long hitting streak ended Saturday in an 8-1 loss to the Satellites.
“It definitely stung (to end the streak), but this year I’m just out here to have fun,” she said. “This week could be my last week of softball, so that’s all I want is to have fun with it.”
The Highland senior will go to Marian University to play soccer, which has always been her primary sport. She never took softball lightly, but it being the less important of the two games allowed her to take things easy and just play, especially this year.
“I’m just relaxed and having fun. I’m not in my head as much as I used to be,” Wleklinski said. “I do have a competitive aspect, though, so I will get ahead of myself and I will get on my team just like I would in soccer. But I’ve learned that with this as my last season, I can’t be as hard on myself as I used to be.”
The Satellites (21-5) scored three unearned runs in the first inning against Highland. Alyssa Welsh added a two-run home run in the fourth. Highland (14-12) scored its lone run in the sixth, when Mia Rivera crossed the plate after a wild pitch.
Wleklinski ended her day 0-for-2 with a walk and a groundout in the sixth. Trojans coach Kristina Sides said the team was aware of the streak, but tried not to talk about it as it grew.
“Her senior year, she came out guns blazing. She worked so hard to be where she is and I’m so proud of her,” Sides said. “She’s helped our team so much this year with her positivity and performance. She’s always there for the girls.”
Gale’s home run to lead off the fifth inning put the game out of reach.
She said she’s always been able to hit. It’s always been the focus of her game and he cares about her batting statistics.
It shows.Her regular season batting average was .575 to go with her 15 homers and 46 RBIs for an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.911.
“Once we got past those first few games, I just went on a spree of hitting good,” Gale said. “Every now and then, she’s going to miss and I’m going to hit it. I’m always on my toes, ready to go.”
Postseason trophies are the only aims left for Wleklinski and Gale. A sectional title, Wleklinksi said, would be a nice way to end her softball career.
Gale and the Satellites are thinking bigger.
“State, that’s been the biggest goal we’ve had,” she said. “We’re going on a roll starting right now. Today is the day. After that W, we’re starting now.”