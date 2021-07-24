Renee' Turpa becomes first woman inducted into NHSBCA's Court of Honor

“It’s all men, so they don’t really understand what happened in the '70s and how quickly things turned for women,” she said.

Turpa is an NHSBCA board member, one of the few women in leadership in the organization. That’s not for a lack of outreach, though. She said the group has had some difficulty identifying women who want to be a part.

“I’m just really honored that I get to represent our coaching group, to represent women in sports,” she said. “(The NHSBCA) really wanted girls basketball to be included. My role in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association really springboarded me into the role in the national group.”

Turpa joined the IBCA board in 2009 and serves as assistant director. She coached basketball at Portage and Valparaiso. She also coached track, cross country and tennis for the Indians.

Then, she worked as an assistant with the Valparaiso University women’s team and still works in the Crusaders ticket office. Turpa is currently an assistant coach with the Marquette girls basketball team, serving on the staff for the Blazers' Class A state championship titles in 2018 and 2019.

“I do it for the love of the game and for the people that I work with,” Turpa said.