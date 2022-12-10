Rich Suchanuk, Times 1977 Athlete of the Year, dies

HAMMOND — Rich Suchanuk was a great athlete by any measure. The Bishop Noll graduate and Times 1977 Athlete of the Year was a three-sport star for the Warriors who went on to play football at Drake University, where he was an honorable mention All-American.

When friends remember him, though, they tend to talk about his giving spirit and infectious chuckle as much as his sporting accomplishments and prowess.

Suchanuk died on Dec. 1.

“As big as he was, he would laugh and giggle. He would always greet you with a huge smile,” Kevin Knight said. “Rich could give it to you as hard as he could but still be your best friend. He could get on you but would still extend a hand any time you needed it.”

Knight was a wide receiver for the Warriors and teammate of Suchanuk’s during a particularly successful stretch for Noll that included an undefeated 1975 season.

That group was the 10-0 Indiana Lake Shore Conference champion, shutting out seven opponents. The Warriors repeated the league title the next season, going 8-2, but missed the postseason both years during a time when fewer teams made the playoffs.

Joe Angyus was the quarterback throwing passes to Suchanuk on Hoffman Street. The pair played in the same college conference, with Angyus at Indiana State and Suchanuk in Iowa. Angyus was a defensive back for the Sycamores so he and his former target were often direct adversaries.

Angyus said he saw Suchanuk at their Bishop Noll teammate Wally Kasprzycki’s induction into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in the spring.

They had the same conversation they always did, with Suchanuk complaining about the fact that Anguys threw 10 touchdown passes to Knight but only nine to him during their senior season.

“He would never let me forget that. We would laugh about that, Kevin, me and Richard, every time the three of us got together. It was like I did it on purpose,” Angyus said. “I cherish that dinner now because I didn’t realize when we went through our ritual about the nine touchdowns that it would be the last time.”

Suchanuk also played baseball and basketball at Noll. Jerry King was his coach on the hardwood. He described Suchanuk as a “fierce” athlete who away from the court was the one of the nicest players he ever coached.

King’s wife, Bunny, cut a lot of his players' hair and always said Suchanuk was her favorite.

“He’s the best of the best, in my opinion. Athletes, people, I don’t care. He was just a great person, a great human being,” King said. “He just lit up the room. Here’s a 6-foot-3, 240-pound giant guy who was just as gentle as a puppy but in the athletic arena he was an animal, a vicious competitor.”

Suchanuk grew up playing against kids five or six years older than he did in the Marktown neighborhood of East Chicago, which Knight said made all the difference.

King said Suchanuk's mother, Virginia, took him on bus trips to play baseball, basketball and football against the best competition possible.

Win or lose, friends say his attitude was always positive and upbeat.

“He’d walk up to me and slap me on the rear end and say ‘Good practice, coach,’” King said. “He’d do it right after you chew him out and curse at him. How do you not love a kid like that?”

One of Knight’s favorite stories about his former teammate revolves around when Suchanuk had a cup of coffee in the Houston Oilers camp. The tight end said he played every down until future Hall of Famer Dave Casper showed up and took his spot.

When his sports career was over, Suchanuk returned to his roots and was a police officer in East Chicago for 20 years. Those who knew him said it was in line with his spirit of serving the community.

“Rich was a guy who if he needed work done, he did it himself. If you needed a hand, he came and did it. Sweat equity was not a problem for him,” Knight said. “He was just that type of guy to jump right in.”

Bishop Noll president Paul Mullaney is also a 1977 Warriors graduate. He and Suchanuk were classmates.

Mullaney echoed the sentiments of others who knew Suchanuk.

"Rich was a special individual,” Mullaney said. “To know him was to know a gentle giant. He cared greatly for those with whom he came in contact, and for his community. He was a selfless individual who wanted the best for his family and for everyone in Marktown and all of East Chicago, as seen by his service throughout his adult life."

