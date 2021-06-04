Riley Johnston brings home state title for Hobart

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Johnston soared through the air and when the Hobart senior finally landed, he was a state champion.
Johnston captured a state championship in the pole vault on Friday night at the IHSAA championships at Ben Davis with a vault of 16 feet, 6 inches. Moments after his final vault, Johnston performed a celebratory backflip before jumping off the mat to hug his brother, third-place finisher Cody Johnston.
“This is an indescribable feeling,” Riley said. “This is everything. This is just awesome.”
Riley Johnston finished in third place as a sophomore and would’ve been a threat to win the state title last year prior to the season getting cancelled as a result of COVID-19. The senior took that missed opportunity as motivation, as well as falling short in the Class 4A state title football game this season.
“After having last season stripped, and then in football, the guys told me that since we couldn’t win it together, I needed to bring it home for all of them,” Riley said. “I felt the support from everybody.”
The Johnston cheering section lined the outer fencing of the track at Ben Davis, as Riley and Cody traded impressive vaults along with runner-up William Staggs (South Knox) and fourth-place finisher Cade Priddy (Zionsville). All four hit at least 16 feet, but only Riley and Staggs could go further. Riley missed his first two attempts at 16-6, but the senior nailed his third vault before letting out a primal scream that whipped the crowd into a frenzy. Staggs missed all three of his attempts at 16-6.
“You’re out there hitting these big heights and then you see the guy behind you hit one,” Riley said. “You just have to regroup and go out there and hit another.”
Their late grandfather, Jim Sr., won the program's first pole vault title in 1953. Their father, Jim Jr., was a four-time state qualifier.
While the Johnston family cheered from afar, Riley and Cody kept pushing each other throughout the event, kind of.
“I talked to him a lot during the meet, but he doesn’t talk to me,” Riley joked of his younger brother.
Cody did all of his talking before the meet started. When Riley suffered an injury at the end of the indoor season, Cody was right there to provide motivation. Whenever Riley was feeling down, Cody was right there in his ear.
“I pushed him every single day and sometimes it might have been a bad thing,” Cody said. “I don’t even know where he’d be right now if he didn’t get hurt.”
While Riley will be heading to Indiana to vault this fall, Cody will be looking to continue to follow in his brothers’ footsteps after they both finished in third place as sophomores.
“This has been such a blessing,” Cody said. “You really can’t ask for me. First, just the opportunity to be here. Everything about this has been amazing.”
Region runner-ups
The Region was well represented near the top of the podium on Friday night as Esau Haynes (Michigan City, 100 meters), Brett Otterbacher (Valparaiso, 800) and Bram Arnett (Morgan Township, shot put) all finished second in their events.
Haynes helped get the meet off to a bang after the opening ceremonies when the senior had a near photo finish with Pioneer senior Ezra Lewallen. Lewallen hit the line at 10.665 while Haynes finished at 10.669.
Arnett wasn’t as close to the shot put champion as Columbus North junior Tucker Smith set a state record with a throw of 67-11 1/4. Arnett rounded out his career for the Cherokees with a throw of 60-11 1/2.
“The day was really great here,” Arnett said. “I guess it’s pretty cool to say that he needed to set a state record in order to beat me. He didn’t have to do that, but it’s pretty cool that he did.”
Otterbacher’s second-place finish in the 800 was one of the more impressive story lines of the day given that the Purdue signee has only run the race six times in high school. Otterbacher has been slowed by back and hamstring injuries this year, which forced him to move away from his preferred 400 to concentrate on a longer distance. As he walked off the track for the final time in a Valparaiso uniform, Otterbacher carried his head high.
“I can’t thank the trainers and physical therapists enough for all their work with me this year,” Otterbacher said. “All the extra hours and all the extra work that people put in for me. This community supports you in so many ways. It means the world to me.”
Goodbye Guerra
Lucas Guerra had an up-and-down day in his final meet wearing the Highland singlet. Guerra took third place in the 1,600 with a time of 4:08.29, but then failed to finish the 3,200 after exhaustion took hold during the back half of the race. As the future Georgetown runner walked slowly off the track, he was surrounded by family and friends.
“This heat just does something to your legs,” Guerra said. “Running 4:30 never felt so hard before. In the mile, it played out exactly how I wanted, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to bring it home. This keeps me motivated to keep going forward. Running for Highland meant a lot to me. Stepping up to the line and hearing people that I’ve never met before chanting my name. I’m super proud of everything that I did in high school and for Highland. Now I’m excited to (go to Georgetown) and start from the bottom again.”