Riley Johnston brings home state title for Hobart

“You’re out there hitting these big heights and then you see the guy behind you hit one,” Riley said. “You just have to regroup and go out there and hit another.”

Their late grandfather, Jim Sr., won the program's first pole vault title in 1953. Their father, Jim Jr., was a four-time state qualifier.

While the Johnston family cheered from afar, Riley and Cody kept pushing each other throughout the event, kind of.

“I talked to him a lot during the meet, but he doesn’t talk to me,” Riley joked of his younger brother.

Cody did all of his talking before the meet started. When Riley suffered an injury at the end of the indoor season, Cody was right there to provide motivation. Whenever Riley was feeling down, Cody was right there in his ear.

“I pushed him every single day and sometimes it might have been a bad thing,” Cody said. “I don’t even know where he’d be right now if he didn’t get hurt.”

While Riley will be heading to Indiana to vault this fall, Cody will be looking to continue to follow in his brothers’ footsteps after they both finished in third place as sophomores.