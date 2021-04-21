River Forest hires new football coach; Highland hires new girls basketball coach

"It's just in our blood," said Straughter, who played at Grace College. "My husband and my brother love basketball, and we just can't get away from it. They're a big part of this, and my husband really encouraged me to go for it. At first I was discouraged because I didn't know if I would get the job, but he really pushed me to just believe."

Straughter, sharing the same faith-driven mindset as her brother, said none of this would possible without "first and foremost her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ." She replaces former coach Chris Tomcsi, who said he resigned shortly after the season ended.

Tomcsi was at the helm for the last three seasons, posting a 25-38 record during that span. This season the Trojans finished 11-11.

For the last four seasons, Straughter was an assistant at her alma mater alongside her former coach Amy Govert, who is one of the most respected coaches in the Region. She said Govert is happy to see her step out on her own.

"Some of things that I've taken from her is that it's bigger than basketball," Straughter said. " ... She definitely showed me that it's more so about the relationships and just being there for the girls and letting them know that, 'Hey, I'm not only here to make you a better basketball player, I'm here to help you in life after basketball.'"