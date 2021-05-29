Road warriors: Valparaiso baseball spends season away as turf is installed

VALPARAISO — The nomadic nature of the Vikings’ seasons became routine after a few weeks. The baseball team’s only home game in Valparaiso wasn’t even a true home game with it being played at the university’s field.

What they did get was a glimpse of what life with their new turf facilities will be like.

“First and foremost, we would not have played today if we didn’t have turf. There’s no way we would have senior night,” Vikings baseball coach Todd Evans said after a 9-0 win over Michigan City on May 19. “If it stops raining 20 minutes before game time, you can play as long as it’s not lightning or anything. Being able to play in all conditions, practice in all conditions when other teams are stuck inside early on is going to give us an advantage that way.”

Two of the first three outs recorded at the university’s Emory G. Bauer Field were smooth ground balls to shortstop Ty Gill, who prefers a natural playing surface.

“The difference is there’s really true hops on turf and you can go attack the ball more, it’s not going to take a jump up on you,” the Purdue recruit said. “On dirt, you have to be more reactive, because you don’t really know what’s going to happen.”