Road warriors: Valparaiso baseball spends season away as turf is installed

VALPARAISO — The nomadic nature of the Vikings’ seasons became routine after a few weeks. The baseball team’s only home game in Valparaiso wasn’t even a true home game with it being played at the university’s field.
What they did get was a glimpse of what life with their new turf facilities will be like.
“First and foremost, we would not have played today if we didn’t have turf. There’s no way we would have senior night,” Vikings baseball coach Todd Evans said after a 9-0 win over Michigan City on May 19. “If it stops raining 20 minutes before game time, you can play as long as it’s not lightning or anything. Being able to play in all conditions, practice in all conditions when other teams are stuck inside early on is going to give us an advantage that way.”
Two of the first three outs recorded at the university’s Emory G. Bauer Field were smooth ground balls to shortstop Ty Gill, who prefers a natural playing surface.
“The difference is there’s really true hops on turf and you can go attack the ball more, it’s not going to take a jump up on you,” the Purdue recruit said. “On dirt, you have to be more reactive, because you don’t really know what’s going to happen.”
This summer, Valparaiso will join Lake Central in having all-turf playing surfaces for baseball and softball. The improvements were funded by a 2015 referendum, Evans said.
“My understanding is there was an overage of what was gained and there was money left over after the pool and all the building projects that took place,” he said. “We’re able to have our turf, the softball turf, the utility field and also got that done, in addition to the performance lab which was the old pool. It was, I guess, good investments on the front end that saved money early on so we could have these projects on the back end.”
The university’s turf was the product of a $550,000 gift between the Young and Deetjen families. Kyle Young played at Valpo from 1999-2003, leading the team in on-base percentage in 2002. He’s the son of Valparaiso University graduates Lynn Scheutzow Young (1974) and Carl Young (1973). Tyler Deetjen played from 2009-12.
“I just appreciate the support. It’s humbling that people would make a gift to us to make our life a little easier and elevate the program nationwide,” VU coach Brian Schmack said. “We’re grateful for that support and hope it continues.”
Unlike the high school facilities, the university’s is an all-turf infield with a natural grass outfield. There is no longer time spent dragging the infield, lining the basepaths, tending to the pitcher’s mound or other maintenance work. That allows for more practice time and repetitions on game days.
“I think morale is boosted, too, because it looks nicer and we take a little more pride in it, so I think that’s helped us,” Schmack said.
The Vikings lost roughly an hour of preparation before every home game. Their “home” Duneland Athletic Conference games were played at the other seven league schools.
“We’d have so much time before the game at a home game, and now it’s just like we get to school, take a few cuts off the tee, play catch and then get on the bus and go,” Gill said.
Even before game days, practices were a mixed bag trying to split three teams — varsity, junior varsity and freshman — between the different facilities.
“Every single day you didn’t really know where practice was,” VHS pitcher Grant Comstock said. “It could have been on the turf on the football field, in the fieldhouse or over at (Thomas Jefferson Elementary School). Every day, we weren’t sure where we were going to practice.”
As for the playing surface, contrary to Gill, his good friend and teammate, Comstock prefers a turf mound.
“The turf mound is always consistent, so you’ll have the same thing every single pitch,” the Northwestern recruit said. “With a dirt mound you start digging up at it pitch after pitch. During the course of the game it wears it down.”
The mantra "road warriors" was well-planned. The senior class was just happy to have a season after the coronavirus pandemic made them skip their junior year. They’ve played well, too, with a 17-7-1 record entering Saturday’s Class 4A sectional semifinal against host-Chesterton. The softball team finished 16-8, losing to host-Crown Point 5-3 in its sectional semifinal Thursday after leading 3-1 through six innings.
It will be a familiar spot, where they hope the familiarity of away games is beneficial.
“It was a mentality that we adopted early on,” Evans said. “We weren’t going to make it an excuse or something that was going to hold us back. We’ve done that and have done it throughout the end of the year here. Everyone’s away in the sectional so maybe we’ll have an advantage in the tournament.”