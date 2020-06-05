Russ Radtke resigns Portage football job before coaching a game

Russ Radtke’s tenure at Portage has ended before it truly began.
Radtke resigned from the school on Friday, less than four months after he was hired away from New Prairie. Messages left with Radtke went unreturned on Friday afternoon and an individual answered a call at his home saying Radtke was in meetings at Knox.
The Knox position opened up last week when former coach John Hendryx left the school after five seasons to take over at Winamac. John Harrell’s high school football site already has Radtke listed as Knox’s head coach.
Radtke’s resignation took Portage by surprise on Friday morning.
“He did resign,” a Portage athletic administrator confirmed. “It happened today. We didn’t know (it was coming).”
Radtke, who is tied with Jerry Brewer as the second winningest prep football coach in Indiana history, was officially hired by Portage on Feb. 10 after eight years at New Prairie. Radtke spent 18 years with Griffith, leading the Panthers to the 1997 Class 4A state championship, and previously coached at North Judson.
Radtke was excited for the chance to take over Portage when he spoke with The Times in February.
“It was an opportunity to take on a new challenge,” Radtke said. “(My coaching staff) has been able to do this about six or seven times now, and it seemed like the right fit at the right time for what we wanted to do with our staff – bring in an opportunity for football at Portage that we think can fit. Sometimes you get a phone call or make a phone call trying to get an opportunity for a job, and it doesn’t fit. But it just seemed like everything fit together here, and we’re going to give it a good shot.”
