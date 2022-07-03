SAM BEISHUIZEN: My favorite Region sports stories from this year

In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th!
Editor's note: The 2021-22 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Times sports writers look back on their favorite moments from the year in a three-part series.
As a kid I learned how to read by picking up my mom’s copies of The Times and flipping to either the sports or comic strip sections. I don’t write the “Garfield” cartoons but two decades later I’ve wrapped up my fifth year as a regular contributor to that same sports section on that same newspaper.
That’s wild.
The Region is full of fascinating characters whether they be coaches, fans, players or mascots. I remain fortunate that the paragraph factory that is The Times still sends me out to tell some of their stories.
This past year felt “normal” again which is a story itself after COVID-19 changed the sports landscape. I don’t miss the empty basketball gyms one bit. The pool decks were easier to navigate but I’ve learned to embrace that mess.
Here were three of my favorite stories from this past year:
Crown Point's Werner perseveres, swims at state
I can’t swim. If you threw me into the pool there’s a legitimate 50 percent chance I’d drown. Those lifeguards at the swim meets are essentially only there in the event I get knocked in off the pool deck accidentally.
Over the course of less than one year she discovered a baseball-sized tumor growing in her back, named that tumor Phil, surgically removed Phil, relearned how to walk, relearned how to swim, regained her competitive stamina, transformed herself from a distance swimmer to 50-freestyle sprinter, won a sectional and then swam in the IHSAA state finals.
Go read that paragraph again because it’s ridiculous.
The Werners and Crown Point coaches let us in on their darkest moments and their triumphs on Abbie’s road to recovery. Her story is the epitome of what makes high school swim meets in Northwest Indiana can’t-miss events even for us non-swimmers out here.
Chesterton's Grayson scores 40 in DAC title game
Everything about the night Travis Grayson and Chesterton needed overtime to close out Mason Jones and Valparaiso for the DAC title was quintessential Indiana basketball.
There were no parking spots anywhere on Chesterton High School’s campus more than an hour before tipoff despite a student population over 2,000 and a gym capacity of 4,886. People drove their cars up snow mounds and onto sidewalks. Some blocked one another in but it didn’t matter. Nobody was leaving early.
The gym was obnoxiously loud. Both student sections were chippy. Fans stood half a dozen deep off the sides of the floor for a glimpse of Grayson and Jones trading blows or the Trojans’ Marc Urban and the Vikings’ Barak Coolman — two of the best coaches in the state – each trying to outsmart one another.
The home crowd left with another Grayson story to tell. He gave us plenty.
But the one I’ll never forget was Urban realizing Grayson dropped 40 only after finishing speaking to the media outside the locker room.
He had lost count.
Chesterton clinches 'miracle' win at Michigan City
Sports — especially high school sports — are littered with hyperbole but Chesterton football’s Jackson Westmoreland calling the end of his Trojans’ 27-20 win against Michigan City at Ames Field a “miracle” seemed fitting for one of the wildest football games I’ve seen.
Westmoreland was on the receiving end of a 28-yard touchdown thrown by fellow senior Chris Mullen on fourth-and-14 with less than 45 seconds left to break a 20-20 tie. On a night where Chesterton’s offensive line gave Mullen practically zero time to work in the pocket he freelanced to make one of the most exceptional plays of his career.
This was the sort of result you couldn’t bother writing anything about until the final score was on the board and the refs were off the field because of how much the narrative kept changing. Michigan City wasn’t in the mood to talk to reporters amongst the Chesterton celebration and finding both Mullen and Westmoreland meant running through the locker rooms to chase them down for comment before they got on the buses. Total chaos.
This game — both the result and ensuing postgame work on deadline — was the sort of Friday night chaos that keeps me coming back to football fields across the Region and already has me excited for what’s to come this fall.
PHOTOS: Chesterton's Travis Grayson through the years
Crown Point’s Abbie Werner was unsure if she would be able to walk, let alone return to competitive swimming after two surgeries to remove a tumor the size of a baseball from her back. Werner won the sectional in the 50-yard freestyle and competed last weekend in the state finals in Indianapolis.