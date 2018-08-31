High School
Boys Cross Country
Crown Point, Valparaiso at The State Meet Preview (Terre Haute), 7:30 a.m.
Andrean, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Portage, Wheeler at Harrison, 8 a.m.
Lowell at Lyons Twp., 8 a.m.
Chesterton, Michigan City, Morgan Twp. at Manchester Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, E.C. Central, Gavit, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, T.F. North, Valparaiso, Whiting at The Rich Dust Invitational at T.F. South (North Creek Meadow), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Andrean, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Portage, Wheeler at Harrison, 8 a.m.
Valparaiso at Lyons Invitational, 8 a.m.
Chesterton, Michigan City at Manchester Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, E.C. Central, Gavit, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, T.F. North, Whiting at The Rich Dust Invitational at T.F. South, 9 a.m.
Football
Highland at Clark, 8 a.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
Morton at Lowell, 10 a.m.
Munster at E.C. Central, 10 a.m.
Culver Academy at Hobart, 11 a.m.
South Central at Calumet, 11 a.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, noon
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 1 p.m.
Roosevelt at Indianapolis Tindley, 2 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Whiting vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Boone Grove, Munster at Broncho Invitational at Battle Ground, noon
Crown Point at GCA Invitational at Swan Lake, noon
Kankakee Valley, Portage at Lafayette Jefferson, noon
South Central at Culver Academy, 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Merrillville, Valparaiso at Hoosier Cup Invitational at Bloomington, 9 a.m.
Westville at John Glenn, 9:30 a.m.
Bloom Twp. vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F. North, 10 a.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 11 a.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 11 a.m.
Benton Central at Hammond Academy (Hessville Park), 11:30 a.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 11:30 a.m.
Highland at Crown Point, noon
MCulver Military at Bishop Noll, 12:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley (intermediate school), 2 p.m.
Lake Central at Indiana/Kentucky Challenge, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marquette Catholic at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Crown Point at Culver, 11:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, noon
Lowell at Merrillville, noon
Wheeler at Highland, noon
Morgan Twp. at Hammond, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Central, Lowell at Crawfordsville Tournament, 8 a.m.
Hobart at New Prairie Tournament, 9 a.m.
Munster at Culver Academy, 9 a.m.
Chesterton, Valparaiso at Crown Point Invitational, 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Crown Point at The Avon Invitational, 8 a.m.
T.F. North at Manteno Invitational, 8 a.m.
Boone Grove, Bowman Academy, E.C. Central, Gavit, Hammond, Morton, South Central, Washington Twp., Whiting at Hanover Central Tournament, 9 a.m.
Griffith, Hebron, Marquette Catholic, Merrillville at Kankakee Valley Classic, 9 a.m.
T.F. South at Joliet Central Peg Bryan Memorial Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 10 a.m.
Hammond Academy at LaLumiere, noon
Calumet Christian at Gina Tournament, TBA
College
Men's Soccer
Lindenwood-Belleville at Calumet College (E.C. Central), 2:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Northwestern, at University of Wisconsin Tournament, 5 p.m.
Women's Tennnis
Purdue Northwest at DePauw Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Women's Volleyball
Siena Heights Tournament, Calumet College vs. Rochester, 11 a.m.; Calumet College vs. Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
St. Edwards Hilltopper Invitational: Purdue Northwest vs. Colorado State, noon; Purdue Northwest vs. St. Edwards, 4 p.m.
IU Northwest at Mount Mary Tri-Match, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan at Mt. Pleasant, 2:30 p.m.