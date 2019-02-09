Bishop Noll's early lead went away and defending Class 2A state champion Central Noble took control of Saturday's semifinal at the Winamac Regional.
The Warriors (21-7) jumped out to a 9-2 first-quarter lead and remained ahead 11-5 after eight minutes of play.
The Cougars (26-0) outscored Bishop Noll 23-11 and went into the locker room ahead 28-22.
Courtney Blakely scored 20 points to lead the Warriors before fouling out in the fourth. Teammate Rose Fuentes added 15 points, Kristian Steele added 10.
Class A Caston Regional: Marquette Catholic's Morgan Crook drained six 3-pointers en route to tying her career high with 21 points in a 51-28 win over South Central.
Also, Emmery Joseph became the ninth player in Indiana high school girls basketball history to of reach 600 career assists. She dished six assists for a total of 604.
Crook and Claire Salyer combined for all 14 Marquette points in the second quarter.
Sophia Nolan joined Crook in double figures with 12 points. Salyer finished with eight points and eight rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.
Skylar Wildfong and and Abbie Tomblin each scored seven points for the Satellites.
Boys basketball
Valparaiso 69, South Bend Washington 48: Brandon Newman had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Times No. 2 Vikings past the Panthers.
Nate Aerts added 12 points, while Brandon Mack had 11.
Hebron 55, Wheeler 50: Jake Friel had a game-high 25 points to lead the Hawks over the Bearcats.
Ethan Drook added 13 points.
Dane Simatovich had 20 points for Wheeler. Peyton Kostbade added 11.