Defending gymnastics state champion Chesterton maintained local bragging rights Saturday with a 114.675-111.725 Duneland Athletic Conference dual win over Valparaiso.
Jordan Bush led the No. 1-ranked Trojans, winning all-around (38.625), beam (9.65) and floor (9.625).
Teammate Mia Pak won bars (9.775).
Whitney McKeon led the No. 2 Vikings, winning vault (9.8) and finishing third in all-around (37.65). Teammate Lizzy Wilson was second in all-around (37.825) and vault (9.675) and third on floor (9.6).
Girls basketball
Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional: Riley Ott scored 17 points to lead LaPorte to a 47-37 win over the host Cavemen.
Keatyn Boren and Kayla Jones each added 10 for the Slicers (16-7), who advanced to Monday's championship game.
Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional: Amanda Schreiber had 13 points to lead host Wildcats over Twin Lakes 46-42.
Star Sanchez and Nevaeh Govert added 10 points each for Hanover (8-15), which advanced to Monday's title game.
Class A Marquette Catholic Sectional: Sophia Nolan had 19 points and her twin sister, Emma, added 17 to lead the host Blazers over Westville 60-23 in the semifinals.
Sarah Weston had 10 for Westville.
Boys basketball
Covenant Christian 80, LaCrosse 48: Gavin Heerema had a game-high 29 points to lead the Knights (13-2) over the Tigers (5-9).
Teammate Cade Walstra had 21, while Ben Lins has 20.
Ben Garwood led LaCrosse with 11.
Kouts 69, Tri-County 66 (OT): The Wireman brothers combined for 48 points to lead the way for the Mustangs (15-1).
Cole Wireman had 21 points, Cale 15 and Brent 12.
LaPorte 84, Oregon-Davis 48: Drake Gunn had 12 points and Ethan Osowski 11 to lead the Slicers.
Valparaiso 68, Bishop Noll 46: Brandon Newman had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Vikings (13-5) over the Warriors (8-9).
Nate Aerts added 16 points, while Colton Jones had 10.
Bakori Jones lead Noll with 12. Brandon Scott had 10..