Cole Deardorff tossed a no-hitter in the nightcap Saturday to lead Kouts to a 17-2, 11-0 doubleheader sweep of Hammond Academy in baseball action.
Will Carpenter was a combined 5-for-7 with a double, triple six RBIs and six runs scored for the Mustangs (10-8-1). Owen Winters a combined 2-for-5 with a home run five RBIs and three runs scored. Hunter Yager was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored in the opener.
Crown Point 6, Boone Grove 0: Gene Kolarik had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs.
Josh Suslowitz added two hits and an RBI.
Illiana Christian 11, Beecher 1: Colton DeJong was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead the Vikings (4-8-1).
Eddie Spoelman was 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
LaPorte 4-5, Lowell 3-4: Mason Schroeder scattered five hits in the opener, while Jack McGuire was 3-for-4 in the nightcap to help the Slicers sweep the Red Devils.
Munster 5, Griffith 1: Nick Fies had three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Mustangs in the Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Costa Sirounis was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Wheeler 5, Calumet 4: Mason Diaz was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Bearcats in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Travis Parrott was 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored for the Warriors.
Softball
Carmel 23, Kankakee Valley 9; New Palestine 12, Kankakee Valley 0: Alyssa Dermondy had a triple and four RBIs in the loss to the Greyhounds.
Crown Point 5, New Palestine 2; Crown Point 3, Carmel 2: Madi Elish scattered six hits and added two RBIs in the win over the Dragons. Maggie Ballentine was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored.
Madi Young and Brinkley Kita combined for eight strikeouts in the win over the Greyhounds.
Gavit 13, Clark 12 (9 innings): Dawn Pawlak was 4-for-5 with two triples, three RBIs and two runs scored in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference slugfest.
Isabel Aguila was 5-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Stephanie Zandy had three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Pioneers
Lake Central 7, Indianapolis Cathedral 0; Pendelton Height 3, Lake Central 1: Sydney Doloszycki was a combined 4-for-7 with a home run and double for the Indians (22-2). Jenna Towle was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs plus she tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts against the Irish.
Marquette Catholic 13, Covenant Christian 6: Summer Johnson had a three-run home run and had 14 strikeouts to lead the Blazers over the Knights.
Porter County Conference Tournament: Kouts erupted for 10 sixth-inning runs to edge Washington Township 14-11 in one semifinal. Boone Grove blanked South Central 3-0 in the other semifinal.
Girls Tennis
Munster 4, South Bend St. Joseph 1: Sanjana and Shalini Tallamraju won in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively to lead the Mustangs over the Indians.
Culver Academies Invitational: Sam Sabol won twice at No. 3 singles to help Valparaiso finish second at the tourney.
The Vikings won 4-1 over Kokomo in the first round, then lost 3-2 to the host Eagles in the final.