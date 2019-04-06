Lake Central's baseball team remained unbeaten with a 12-2 victory over Lowell at home Saturday.
The Times No. 3 Indians (4-0, 2-0) scored two runs in the first inning and broke the game open with another four runs in the second inning. The Red Devils (2-1) struggled on the mound throughout the entire game, and it was evidenced by eight walks and one strikeout.
Senior and designated hitter Sean Sullivan led the way for the Indians with three RBIs, while fellow senior Evan Hand recorded one hit and one run batting leadoff. Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber said Hand has been focused since the start of the season and is setting a great example for the rest of the team.
“He’s the one guy that’s swinging,” Swartzentruber said. “He’s been hitting everything hard.”
The Indians will take on No. 2 Crown Point (7-0, 2-0) in a home-and-home on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Bulldogs are also undefeated, and senior center Evan Hand is excited for what he anticipates will be a marquee Duneland Athletic Conference match-up.
“CP always gives us a run for our money,” Hand said. “We took both of the games last year, so hopefully we can do the same this year.” -- James Boyd
Boys basketball
IMG Academy 66, La Lumiere 55: Keion Brooks had 15 points, but top-ranked La Lumiere lost 66-55 to No. 4 IMG Academy (Brandenton, Florida) in the GEICO High School National Tournament title game.
Isaiah Stewart added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers.
Boys track
Culver Military Academy Relays: Michigan City's Justin Wozniak won two events won two events and the Wolves placed fifth as a team.
Wozniak set a meet record in the discus (173 feet, 2 inches) and he also won discus (47-11). Teammate Joseph Rice won the lon jump (20-5 3/4).
Girls track
Culver Girls Academy Relays: Lowell won the event with 136 points.
Michigan City was fifth with 38.
The Red Devils won the 5,400, distance medley, 3,200 and 400 relays.
Jordyn Boyer was first in the 1,500 (5 minutes, 10.38 seconds). Sarah Richardson won the 300 hurdles (51.40). Macee Gill won the long jump (15-11 1/2). Tanner Greenholt won the shot put (35-8).
The Wolves' Meghan Miller broke the meet record in the pole vault (10-0).