Times No. 2 Marquette Catholic knocked off host Plainfield 44-36 in the championship game of the Plainfield Winter Classic in girls basketball play.
Senior Sophia Nolan scored a team-high 16 points, while her twin sister Emma Nolan added 15 points.
Marquette Catholic has now won 14 straight games — a program record — after downing the Quakers and defeating Indianapolis Roncalli 42-36 earlier in the day in its first-round matchup. In that contest, senior Morgan Crook scored a season-high 17 points.
Mishawaka Marian Holiday Tournament: LaPorte lost the championship game 68-29 to the host Knights. Senior Keatyn Boren scored a team-high 12 points for the Slicers.
Morgan Township 56, Boone Grove 36: Junior Emmy Wells and sophomore Kassie Stanko each scored 11 points to help the Cherokees regain possession of The Kup. Seven different players scored for Morgan Township in its 20-point Porter County Conference victory.
Senior Kaetlyn Downham led the way for the Wolves with 13 points, while senior Kate Pfister notched 10 points. But their scoring effort wasn't enough to overcome Morgan Township's stifling defense, which limited Boon Grove to just 15 points in the first half.
Michigan City 62, Highland 41: Senior Hannah Noveroske poured in a game-high 26 points to push the Wolves' winning streak to nine games. The Xavier commit converted 13 of Michigan City's 26 made field goals.
Boys basketball
Hoosier Gym Tournament: Hobart held off Eastern (Greentown) 56-55 to win the title.
Kankakee Valley edged Lake Station 69-68 for third place. South Side Beaver (Pennsylvania) defeated Wheeler 48-47 for fifth.
Lebanon Holiday Tournament: 21st Century knocked off Marquette Catholic 83-56 in the third-place game, behind a 28-point performance from junior Johnell Davis.
The Blazers were led in scoring by senior Colin Kenney, who totaled 22 points in the contest.
Kenney is now the second-leading scorer in boys basketball history at Marquette Catholic after a 41-point explosion earlier in the day against Greenfield Central. The Blazers beat the Cougars 76-65.
Wrestling
Crown Point finishes fourth at Al Invitational: Jesse Mendez and Jake Burford both had big outings for the Bulldogs. Mendez won the 126-pound championship and Burford took home first place in the 145-pound division.
Riley Bettich — who wrestled in the 120-pound class — had a strong showing as well, but was defeated in the championship match in overtime.