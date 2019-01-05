Fresh off of a 20-point road performance against Crown Point, Michigan City senior Hannah Noveroske doubled her scoring output in the Wolves' 85-28 victory over Bowman academy.
The Xavier commit's 40-point outburst helped her become Michigan City's all-time leading scorer in girls basketball. Noveroske has poured in 1,611 points throughout her career.
Crown Point 72, Lafayette Jefferson 56: After a gritty 24-point outing against Michigan City, freshman Jessica Carrothers' followed it up by scoring a game-high 32 points to help the Times No. 2 Bulldogs remain perfect on the season.
The standout freshman knocked down three 3-pointers and made 7 of 8 attempts at the free throw line, but she wasn't the only Crown Point player to have a strong showing against the Bronchos.
Senior Ellie VanDeel scored 25 points and nailed two 3-pointers of her own to propel the Bulldogs to their 18th consecutive victory.
LaPorte 49, Lake Central 44: The Slicers' five-point win marked the first time they downed the Indians in five seasons. LaPorte has now won four of its last five games.
Senior Riley Ott scored a game-high 18 points, while fellow senior Keatyn Boren chipped in with 10 points. They were the only two players to score in double-figures for LaPorte.
Lake Central was led by junior Sara Zabrecky, who scored a team-high 14 points and nailed two 3-pointers.
Munster 58, TF South 57: The Mustangs have won three straight games and five of their last six. Do-it-all sophomore Aleena Mongerie scored a team-high 18 points, but Munster's team captain wasn't the only one who found a rhythm against the Rebels.
Junior Emily Zabrecky totaled 16 points, and junior Delaney Mcginty notched 13 points.
Boys basketball
Andrean 69, Marquette Catholic 55: Sophomore Kyle Ross exploded for 30 points — including two 3-pointers — in the 59ers' 14 point win. Andrean is currently on a four-game winning streak.
Blazers senior Colin Kenney scored 22 points in a losing effort, but he did move past Ryan Fazekas to become the all-time leading scorer in Marquette Catholic boys basketball history. The Furman commit has now scored 1,573 points in his career.
Prep swimming
Lowell sweeps Lowell Invitational: The Red Devils boys and girls teams both came up with lopsided victories in their home invitational.
Alex Huseman and Jaxon Skinner led the way for the boys, who scored 159 points. Huseman and Skinner were both a part of Lowell's first place finishes in the 200 yard medley relay and 200 free relay. Huseman also won the 100 breast, while Skinner won the 100 back.
The girls team — which scored 147 points — was anchored by Anabel Stein and Beth Vaught. Stein and Vaught helped the Red Devils win the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Stein also took home first place in the 50 free and 100 free, while Vaught won the 100 fly and 100 back.