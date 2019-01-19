The Porter County Conference Tournament boys semifinals and boys and girls finals were postponed due to weather Saturday, the conference announced via Twitter and Westville coach Drew Eubanks confirmed.
The boys semifinals will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday with Times No. 5 Washington Township (9-3) meeting Morgan Township (10-1). Host and Times No. 10 Kouts (10-1) will meet Westville (5-6) in the second game Monday.
The girls final between Times No. 8 South Central (15-5) and Hebron (15-6) will be played Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Hawks topped Boone Grove 52-46 in the semifinals. The Satellites beat No. 10 Morgan Township 43-36.
South Central won a 42-38 regular season game with Hebron on Jan. 3. The Satellites have already wrapped up the girls round robin PCC title.
The boys championship between Monday’s winners will follow the girls final. All games will be played at Kouts. — David P. Funk
Evanston Township (Illinois) 78, Bishop Noll 46: Courtney Blakely led the No. 5 Warriors with 24 points in the loss.
Eris Harris added 10 points.
Munster 60, Hobart 38: Luke Balac had 17 points to lead the No. 2 Mustangs (14-1, 3-0) over the Brickies (4-11, 0-2) in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Josh Davis added 11.
Caleb Banjoff had 14 points for Hobart.