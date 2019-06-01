Valparaiso won its first Unified Track and Field state title on Saturday in Bloomington.
Valparaiso edged Bedford North Lawrence 124-109 for the crown.
Max Otterbacher had the top time in the mixed 400 meters (53.07). Marco Traino had the second-fastest time in the 100 (11.89).
Baseball
Class 2A Whiting Regional: The host Oilers defeated North Newton 12-2 in the semifinals.
Due to storms, the title game was moved to 5 p.m. Monday. The Oilers will face Bluffton.
Class A South Bend Washington Regional: Washington Township advanced to its fourth semistate appearance with a 6-2 win over Porter County Conference foe South Central in the title game.
The game was moved up two hours to try to beat the night's inclement weather.
Washington Township advanced to the championship with an 8-1 win over North Miami. The Satellites edged Fremont 5-3 to make the final.