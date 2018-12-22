Brandon Newman had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds Saturday, but Times No. 1 Valparaiso lost for the second time in two days, 64-54 to Zionsville.
Nate Aerts added 13 points for the Vikings (7-2).
Cooper Jones scored nine.
LaPorte 61, New Prairie 42: Garrott Ott-Large had 19 points to lead the Slicers over the Cougars.
Drake Gunn and Grant Ott-Large each added 12 points.
Girls basketball
Munster 42, Calumet 30: Emily Zabrecky had 19 points to lead the Mustangs (9-5) over the Warriors (6-5).
Aleena Mongerie added 11 for Munster.
Jai Reed had a game-high 20 points for Calumet.
Wrestling
Charles Marks Invite: Chesterton won five individual crowns en route to the team title at Boone Grove with 245.5 points.
Ethan Contreras (113 pounds), Doug Waters (120), Chad Berdine (126), Ethan Kaiser (132) and Ben Callaway (145) each won their championship matches by pin.
Clark was third with 150.5 points. Daniel Mora-Diaz (138) won his title match 2-1. Teammate Andres Larios (220) won his title by forfeit.
Hebron's Evan Donavon (195) won his title by technical fall. Gavit's Demetrius Ward (182) won his title by pin.
Kankakee Valley Super Duals: Hobart finished 5-0 to win the team crown.
The Brickies defeated Griffith (57-6), Wheeler (61-3), the host Kougars (45-27), Munster (75-6) and Winamac (57-21).
KV finished second at 4-1.
Boys swimming
Highland 95, LaPorte 74: Graham Siefker and Jordan Hull won two individual events for the Slicers.
Siefker won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 4.96 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (57.0), while Hull won the 200 individual medley (2;23.27) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.13).
Baseball
Lake Central to hold camps: Lake Central will hold baseball camps for students in grades 1 through 8 Feb. 2, 9 and March 2.
Instruction will be provided by the Lake Central High School coaching staff and players. Classes will be limited to 60 per session. Cost for grades 3 through to 8 is $45 per person ($25 for each additional family member) and $25 per person for grades 1 and 2 ($15 for addition family member). Deadline is Jan. 25. On Feb. 2, grades 6-8 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 3-5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On Feb. 9. grades 3-5 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 6-8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On March 2, grades 1 and 2 meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.lakecentralcamps.com.
Bishop Noll to hold winter camp: Bishop Noll's baseball program will hold a winter skills camp from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the school. The camp is open to students in grades five to eight. Students will have a hands on training experience with coaches and players. For details, go to bishopnollathletics.or or call 219-932-9058.