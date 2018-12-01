Purdue recruit Brandon Newman had a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds Saturday, leading Times No. 1 Valparaiso to a 74-28 boys basketball win over 21st Century.
Nate Aerts added 18 points for the Vikings (2-0).
Johnell Davis and Demondrik Velez each had seven points for the No. 7 Cougars (3-2).
Marquette Catholic 80, South Bend St. Joseph 73: Colin Kenney tied his career high with 42 points.
Karson Grott added 17 for the Blazers (2-1).
Girls basketball
E.C. Central 41, Andrean 38: Gianna Rooney scored a game-high 13 points to lead the No. 10 Cardinals (5-4) over the 59ers (5-5).
Karli Miller had 11 points for Andrean, while Julia Schutz and Dyamond Blair each had 10.
Marquette Catholic 75, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 41: Emma Nolan scored a game-high 27 points to lead the No. 1 Blazers (6-1).
Twin sister Sophia added 25 points. Ally McConnell had 10.
Morgan Township 59, Lake Station 38: Kassie Stanko had 17 points to lead the No. 9 Cherokees (6-3) over the Eagles (4-4).
Sahara Bee added 14 points.
Taylor Austin had a game-high 18 for Lake Station.