SC looks to take down Frankton, advance to first state championship in school history

Fellow sophomore guard Delanie Gale has also stepped up by averaging 8.9 points per game, while senior guard Faith Biggs is averaging 9.0 points per game and has made a team-high 39 3-pointers. She has raised her scoring average every year of her prep career and drained eight 3-pointers during South Central’s five postseason victories.

“It’s really exciting, because we have the first chance in school history to win a state title,” Biggs said. “So, I’m just sharing it with (my teammates) and cherishing the most (of the) time that I get with them on the court.”

Gallery: PCC girls basketball tournament semifinal: South Central

Frankton, also aiming for its first state title berth, is led by 6-1 forward Chloee Thomas. The junior is averaging a team-high 9.0 points per game for the Eagles, who won their second regional title in the last three seasons.

Wolf anticipates that the Satellites will be in for a tough matchup against an experienced opponent. However, with the opportunity to punch its ticket to the state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the senior expects her team to compete fiercely.