SC looks to take down Frankton, advance to first state championship in school history

It’s evident that whenever Amber Wolf takes the court she plays with passion.
South Central’s senior forward shows her emotions vividly throughout every game, but even she admits that after the Satellites lost the Porter County Conference Tournament championship, her flame almost went out.
Coming into her final prep campaign, Wolf’s main goal was guiding her team to its second consecutive PCC tourney title. Morgan Township denied South Central that opportunity, and with a second-place finish in hand, Wolf and the rest of her teammates used that disappointment to fuel what has become a historic postseason run.
“I had set my goal at winning a PCC championship,” Wolf said. “Once that didn’t happen, I was really upset. But now, seeing how much further we’ve gone, it just completely makes up for everything.”
Despite moving up to Class 2A this season, the Satellites still clinched back-to-back sectional titles and defeated Adams Central and Bremen in the Class 2A Winamac Regional on Feb. 15 en route to their first regional crown in 15 years.
South Central coach Wes Bucher, who is in his third year with the program, believes his team has matured throughout the season. In December, the Satellites lost four games by single digits and struggled to make plays during tight contests.
With his team a win away from reaching a state title game for the first time in school history, Bucher thinks the Satellties are as confident as they've been all season. South Central (21-7) will face Frankton (20-7) in the Logansport Semistate on Saturday, and Bucher said his players just have to trust the hard work that got them there in order to keep their season alive.
“The message is pretty simple. It’s, ‘Do what you’ve done all year,’” Bucher said. “We just talked about that in our breakdown right at the end of practice. We have 12 girls on this team. ... At some point, whether it was this year or last year, they’ve had a time when they’ve came up big.”
Wolf paces the Satellites with a team-high 14.4 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot forward has notched nine double-doubles this season and is the main catalyst of South Central’s balanced offense.
Abbie Tomblin — who tore the labrum in her left shoulder over the summer and returned two days before the team’s season opener against LaVille on Nov. 9 — has worked her way back to full strength throughout the season. The sophomore guard has had several big performances for the Satellites and is averaging 11.0 points and a team-high 3.2 steals per game.
Fellow sophomore guard Delanie Gale has also stepped up by averaging 8.9 points per game, while senior guard Faith Biggs is averaging 9.0 points per game and has made a team-high 39 3-pointers. She has raised her scoring average every year of her prep career and drained eight 3-pointers during South Central’s five postseason victories.
“It’s really exciting, because we have the first chance in school history to win a state title,” Biggs said. “So, I’m just sharing it with (my teammates) and cherishing the most (of the) time that I get with them on the court.”
Frankton, also aiming for its first state title berth, is led by 6-1 forward Chloee Thomas. The junior is averaging a team-high 9.0 points per game for the Eagles, who won their second regional title in the last three seasons.
Wolf anticipates that the Satellites will be in for a tough matchup against an experienced opponent. However, with the opportunity to punch its ticket to the state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the senior expects her team to compete fiercely.
“We have to shake off all of our fears and make sure that everyone goes in strong and confident and knows that they can all score the ball at any given point — regardless of where we’re playing or who we’re playing,” Wolf said. “This is the semistate championship. We have to be the aggressor.”