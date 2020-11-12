Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 12

PASSING
Player;School;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;127;235;2365;32
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;113;167;2161;23
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;147;264;1902;12
Joe Cimino, Andrean;111;157;1553;23
Riley Johnston, Hobart;84;145;1411;14
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;84;156;1369;10
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;89;155;1362;15
Joey Ondo, River Forest;91;155;1297;14
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;85;175;1253;14
Preston Morris, Wheeler;80;164;1193;12
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;80;152;996;7
Luke Neidy, Lake Central;104;176;969;7
Derek Santiago, Bowman;33;102;838;6
Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;55;125;748;8
Ethan Litavecz, Highland;51;86;746;5
Tylee Swopes, Portage;58;111;726;7
Brady Glisic, South Central;49;107;714;8
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;41;88;697;6
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;51;100;669;8
Evan Gilligan, Andrean;41;55;483;7
Will Pettit, Crown Point;50;102;470;3
Mark Holder, Boone Grove;43;118;439;10
Carson Crowe, Griffith;24;48;424;2
Tony Madrueno, Whiting;31;50;373;4
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;18;50;361;1
RUSHING
Player;School;Att.;Yds.;TD
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;214;1569;22
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;232;1374;11
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;219;1306;17
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;212;1305;20
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;107;1254;12
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;141;1234;25
Brady Glisic, South Central;152;1015;18
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;99;1004;14
Adam Graham, Hanover Central;121;960;17
Cameron Tymm, Calumet Christian;194;907;4
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso;116;867;10
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;71;796;17
Matthew Walters, Crown Point;104;696;7
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;84;677;6
Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;107;666;11
Payton Jordan, West Side;46;645;5
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;78;631;5
Ryan Marx, Lowell;94;592;9
Mark Holder, Boone Grove;123;555;8
Marc Enslen, Hobart;88;536;7
Terrell Craft, Portage;90;522;3
Judah Tolbert, Bowman;21;512;6
Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;88;503;10
Riley Johnston, Hobart;91;467;9
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;122;453;9
Aaron Hogan, South Central;51;445;5
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;56;421;5
Paris Hewlett, Merrillville;21;419;1
Deon Hurn, River Forest;39;414;4
Tyler Turley, Hobart;82;412;8
Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;87;410;8
Carson Crowe, Griffith;41;409;5
Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;102;401;4
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;72;399;1
Colby Bullock, Chesterton;60;374;4
Max Creasbaum, Lake Central;91;368;1
Jakar Gordon, Portage;43;352;1
Tony Madrueno, Whiting;52;348;3
Preston Morris, Wheeler;51;347;5
Christian Rios, Highland;37;343;4
Dashawn Moore, Bowman;52;334;1
Ethan Pickering, Chesterton;70;310;2
Jeramiah Ruiz, LaPorte;57;292;3
Brandin Young, South Central;29;288;3
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;54;287;4
Chase Homoky, Hobart;45;286;5
Caden Brann, Wheeler;36;282;3
Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;52;270;4
Devan Howard, Portage;33;254;2
Tylee Swopes, Portage;97;254;7
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;40;249;2
Brendan Budeselich, Munster;85;244;0
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;23;235;1
Maurion Turks, Lake Station;21;230;2
Ethan Litavecz, Highland;32;229;4
Ben Bacso, Lake Central;67;219;1
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;34;219;2
Kaydarious Jones, Michigan City;22;211;2
Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;55;202;2
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;36;190;1
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;32;178;3
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;15;177;5
Logan Parks, Kankakee Valley;56;173;3
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;69;169;1
Max Drinski, Boone Grove;37;162;1
RECEIVING
Player;School;Rec.;Yds;TD
Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;42;928;14
Zach Vode, Hobart;47;879;7
Marcus Hardy, Merrillville;26;784;10
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;40;765;9
Colby Bullock, Chesterton;61;737;4
Judah Tolbert, Bowman;26;736;6
Nicky Flesher, Andrean;45;644;9
Adam Graham, Hanover Central;31;571;7
Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;36;546;7
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;38;532;6
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;37;456;8
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;25;414;5
Esau Haynes, Michigan City;30;387;3
Curtis Hosea, River Forest;20;381;5
Devan Howard, Portage;34;372;5
Brendan Carr, South Central;19;367;5
Mitchell McElfresh, Chesterton;22;360;1
Michael Havel-Eriks, Lowell;19;329;4
Richie Otero, Wheeler;20;316;2
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;25;311;4
Savon Harding, River Forest;21;305;3
Diego Garcia, Lake Central;30;293;0
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;21;290;4
Colton Wilkie, Portage;23;283;0
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;20;276;2
Ravi Fuentes, Calumet Christian;10;267;2
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;13;261;6
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;14;256;4
Jeramiah Ruiz, LaPorte;10;254;3
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;23;247;1
Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;12;245;2
Kaydarious Jones, Michigan City;18;239;0
Paris Hewlett, Merrillville;13;235;3
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;19;231;2
Grant Comstock, Valparaiso;7;219;3
Armani Glass, Merrillville;12;210;2
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;10;208;1
Tony Bartolomeo, Lake Central;22;203;1
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;11;199;2
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;8;194;3
Christian Rios, Highland;11;192;2
Jonathan Johnson, Crown Point;23;189;1
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;10;189;3
Ace Henry, Lake Central;18;179;0
Keyon Harris, Lake Central;15;174;1
Louden Fugett, Kankakee Valley;11;173;2
SCORING
Player;School;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;31;1;0;0;188
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;26;1;0;0;158
Adam Graham, Hanover Central;24;4;0;0;152
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;21;0;0;0;126
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;19;4;0;0;122
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;19;0;0;0;114
Brady Glisic, South Central;18;1;0;0;110
Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;15;1;0;0;92
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;15;0;0;0;90
Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;8;0;33;3;90
Judah Tolbert, Bowman;14;1;0;0;86
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;13;0;0;0;78
Nicky Flesher, Andrean;12;0;0;0;72
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;12;0;0;0;72
Miki Djankovich, Hobart;2;0;48;4;72
Mark Holder, Boone Grove;8;2;9;2;67
Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;10;3;0;0;66
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;11;0;0;0;66
Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;11;0;0;0;66
Ryan Marx, Lowell;10;0;0;0;60
Marcus Hardy, Merrillville;10;0;0;0;60
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso;10;0;0;0;60
Liam Shepherd, Valparaiso;0;0;25;10;55
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;9;0;0;0;54
Riley Johnston, Hobart;9;0;0;0;54
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;3;0;29;1;50
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;8;0;0;0;48
Colby Bullock, Chesterton;8;0;0;0;48
Tyler Turley, Hobart;8;0;0;0;48
Marc Enslen, Hobart;8;0;0;0;48
Zach Vode, Hobart;8;0;0;0;48
Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;8;0;0;0;48
Austin Pupek, Merrillville;0;0;48;0;48
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;7;1;0;0;44
Devan Howard, Portage;7;1;0;0;44
Tyler Cook, Wheeler;0;0;37;2;43
Nicolas Tovar, Andrean;0;0;33;3;42
Matthew Walters, Crown Point;7;0;0;0;42
Tylee Swopes, Portage;7;0;0;0;42
Brandin Young, South Central;7;0;0;0;42
Jackson Syren, Chesterton;0;0;25;5;40
Dom Ditola, Andrean;6;1;0;0;38
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;6;0;0;0;36
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;6;0;0;0;36
Curtis Hosea, River Forest;6;0;0;0;36
TACKLES
Players;School;Tckls.
Max Warchol, Hanover Central;149
Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;130
Max Drinski, Boone Grove;112
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;100
Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;96
Spencer Barta, Lowell;96
Jaden Browder, LaPorte;90
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;89
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;86
Matt Mulligan, South Central;85
Jack Hickey, Lake Central;83
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;83
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;81
Deon Hurn, River Forest;81
Andrew Huizar, South Central;80
Mark Holder, Boone Grove;78
Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;77
Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;76
Trevor Shively, Portage;75
Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;74
Cameron Smith, Hobart;72
Devin Sanders, Merrillville;72
Tyler McChristian, River Forest;71
Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;70
Zach Lenaburg, Munster;70
Colton Zablekis, Hanover Central;68
Brady Bernth, LaPorte;68
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;67
Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;67
Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;66
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;65
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;65
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;63
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;63
Carter Schuster, Lake Central;63
Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;63
Dennis Hurn, River Forest;62
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;61
Caleb Girard, South Central;60
Cameron Tymm, Calumet Christian;58
Reilly Granger, Crown Point;58
Dylan Riley, South Central;58
Jayden Lynon, Andrean;57
Tyler Feddeler, Kankakee Valley;57
Brandin Young, South Central;57
Ryan Flores, Hobart;55
Anthony Cawby, Wheeler;55
Reec Ison, Lowell;54
Marc Gray, LaPorte;54
Jacob Oehman, South Central;54
Jake Simpson, Hobart;53
Kyler Newcom, Lowell;53
Caleb Miranda, Lowell;52
Alec Castillo, Munster;52
Corey Hill, Portage;52
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;51
Patrick McLaughlin, Chesterton;51
Edward Akins, Merrillville;51
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;50
Brock Pikelis, Boone Grove;49
A’veyawn Madry, Merrillville;49
Mason Elizondo, Portage;49
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;48
Jacob Lopez, Crown Point;48
Bobby Babcock, Hobart;48
Jordan Steinhiser, LaPorte;48
Anthony Mitchell, Merrillville;48
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;47
Jose Fuentes, Calumet Christian;47
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;47
Daniel O’Shea, Andrean;46
Aiden McNeil, Valparaiso;46
Jonathan Mollencupp, Wheeler;46
Shane Schmidt, Crown Point;45
Hayden Trutko, South Central;45
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;44
James Kelly, Hanover Central;44
Kaleb Davidson, Portage;44
Adrian Barrera, Crown Point;43
Connor Cervantes, Griffith;43
Tyler Wellman, Lake Central;42
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;42
Aaron Hogan, South Central;42
RJ Smith, Boone Grove;41
Francisco Tamez, Bowman;40
Armond Earving, Lake Central;40
SACKS
Player;School;Sacks
Max Warchol, Hanover Central;12
Dierre Kelly, Merrillville;9.5
Jayden Lynon, Andrean;9
Ravi Fuentes, Calumet Christian;8
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;7
Jackson Fleming, Chesterton;7
Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;6
Bobby Babcock, Hobart;6
Zach Dodson, Kankakee Valley;6
Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;5.5
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;5
Francisco Tamez, Bowman;5
Anthony Cawby, Wheeler;5
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;5
Ray Ambassi, Lowell;4.5
Riley Bank, Lowell;4.5
Cameron Smith, Hobart;4
Jaden Browder, LaPorte;4
Kyler Newcom, Lowell;4
Edward Atkins, Merrillville;4
Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;4
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;3
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;3
Max Drinski, Boone Grove;3
Logan Goshman, Boone Grove;3
Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;3
Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;3
Ayden Winston, Bowman;3
Nikola Paic, Crown Point;3
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;3
Jordan Magee, Merrillville;3
Deon Hurn, River Forest;3
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;3
David Horgash, Wheeler;3
Kole Hutcheson, Wheeler;3
INTERCEPTIONS
Player;School;INTs
Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;7
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;6
Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;4
Ryan Tinnel, Kankakee Valley;4
Reec Ison, Lowell;4
Devon Davis, Merrillville;4
Nicky Flesher, Andrean;3
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;3
Judah Tolbert, Bowman;3
Tyler Turley, Hobart;3
Jaden Browder, LaPorte;3
Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;2
Andrew Van Rys, Boone Grove;2
Josh Fuentes, Calumet Christian;2
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;2
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;2
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;2
Connor Cervantes, Griffith;2
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;2
Riley Johnston, Hobart;2
Julian Ruiz, Hobart;2
Cameron Smith, Hobart;2
Josh Tejeda, Hobart;2
Zach Vode, Hobart;2
Parker Welty, Lake Central;2
Tommy Kinder, Lake Station;2
Marc Gray, LaPorte;2
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;2
Cody Caschetta, Lowell;2
Kyler Newcom, Lowell;2
Kennon Tucker, Michigan City;2
Savon Harding, River Forest;2
Kaleb Short, River Forest;2
Xavier Taylor, River Forest;2
Piere Hill, Portage;2
Dylan Hale, South Central;2
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;2
Hobart hosts Lowell in a 4A sectional final.
