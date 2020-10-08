 Skip to main content
Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 8
alert urgent

Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 8

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley

Kankakee Valley's Eli Carden, right, is one of the top passers in the area. He hopes to lead the Kougars (6-1) past Andrean (6-1) in a pivotal Northwest Crossroads Conference game Friday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

PASSING

Player;School;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;74;128;1445;22

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;102;180;1395;9

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;78;132;1257;14

Angel Nelson, Merrillville;68;108;1230;12

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;62;101;1110;10

Joey Ondo, River Forest;68;111;989;11

Riley Johnston, Hobart;53;88;880;7

Preston Morris, Wheeler;56;108;866;8

Joe Cimino, Andrean;57;85;787;13

Tylee Swopes, Portage;53;88;705;6

Luke Neidy, Lake Central;72;121;691;5

Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;55;97;690;6

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;45;96;577;8

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;35;71;512;6

Will Pettit, Crown Point;50;102;470;3

Brady Glisic, South Central;29;70;463;6

RJ Anglin, LaPorte;28;55;435;5

Carson Crowe, Griffith;24;48;424;2

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;18;50;361;1

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;21;43;345;1

Evan Gilligan, Andrean;31;41;325;5

RUSHING

Player;School;Att.;Yds.;TD

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;122;1024;15

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;76;965;11

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;90;907;19

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;127;873;12

Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;159;800;5

Brady Glisic, South Central;112;760;15

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;125;746;10

Matthew Walters, Crown Point;104;696;7

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;78;645;10

Payton Jordan, West Side;46;645;5

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;70;612;4

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;63;608;9

Cameron Tymm, Calumet Christian;109;519;2

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;44;480;9

Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;66;470;8

Marc Enslen, Hobart;73;467;6

Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso;62;417;5

Carson Crowe, Griffith;41;409;5

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;52;408;5

Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;85;395;8

Deon Hurn, River Forest;38;393;4

Max Creasbaum, Lake Central;83;363;1

Aaron Hogan, South Central;35;329;4

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;80;326;8

Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;78;320;4

Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;56;298;0

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;53;295;6

Riley Johnston, Hobart;60;286;5

Ryan Marx, Lowell;40;277;5

Brandin Young, South Central;24;276;3

Tylee Swopes, Portage;89;261;7

Ethan Pickering, Chesterton;54;249;2

Jakar Gordon, Portage;36;229;0

Brendan Budeselich, Munster;63;214;0

Caden Brann, Wheeler;20;208;3

Preston Morris, Wheeler;28;203;2

Mark Holder, Boone Grove;59;200;2

Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;33;200;4

Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;49;193;2

Jose Alvarez, River Forest;14;187;1

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;38;181;3

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;33;178;1

Paris Hewlett, Merrillville;6;178;1

Colby Bullock, Chesterton;37;174;3

Logan Parks, Kankakee Valley;48;174;3

Ben Bacso, Lake Central;43;165;1

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;23;165;0

Kaydarious Jones, Michigan City;14;157;2

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;8;156;3

Lazaros Crenshaw, Munster;70;155;2

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;18;154;2

Phillip Roche, Merrillville;26;146;2

Jacob Oehman, South Central;28;145;1

Max Drinski, Boone Grove;33;140;1

RECEIVING

Player;School;Rec.;Yds;TD

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;32;774;11

Colby Bullock, Chesterton;47;637;3

Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;34;542;7

Zach Vode, Hobart;30;540;2

Marcus Hardy, Merrillville;14;472;6

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;24;360;3

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;21;327;6

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;19;300;6

Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;17;299;5

Ritchie Otero, Wheeler;16;290;2

Brendan Carr, South Central;13;286;3

Mitchell McElfresh, Chesterton;20;284;1

Esau Haynes, Michigan City;23;281;3

Michael Havel-Eriks, Lowell;16;279;4

Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;17;271;3

Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;16;264;2

Diego Garcia, Lake Central;26;256;0

Alonzo Paul, Andrean;23;242;4

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;15;228;4

Savon Harding, River Forest;16;220;2

Curtis Hosea, River Forest;12;215;2

Armani Glass, Merrillville;12;210;2

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;10;208;1

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;18;193;1

Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;7;193;2

Jonathan Johnson, Crown Point;23;189;1

Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;8;189;3

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;8;170;2

Ace Henry, Lake Central;16;168;0

Louden Fugett, Kankakee Valley;10;158;2

Jeramiah Ruiz, LaPorte;5;157;2

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;14;155;1

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;5;149;1

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;5;146;0

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;13;145;1

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;5;140;2

Jack Salzeider, Andrean;12;132;1

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;7;129;1

SCORING

Player;School;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;25;0;0;0;150

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;16;3;0;0;102

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;16;0;0;0;96

Brady Glisic, South Central;15;1;0;0;92

Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;8;0;33;3;90

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;13;0;0;0;78

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;11;2;0;0;70

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;11;1;0;0;68

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;11;0;0;0;66

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;11;0;0;0;66

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;10;0;0;0;60

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;8;0;0;0;48

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;8;0;0;0;48

Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;8;0;0;0;48

Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;8;0;0;0;48

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;7;1;0;0;44

Matthew Walters, Crown Point;7;0;0;0;42

Marc Enslen, Hobart;7;0;0;0;42

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;7;0;0;0;42

Tylee Swopes, Portage;7;0;0;0;42

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;3;0;20;1;41

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;6;2;0;0;40

Colby Bullock, Chesterton;6;0;0;0;36

Marcus Hardy, Merrillville;6;0;0;0;36

Dom Ditola, Andrean;5;1;0;0;32

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;5;0;0;0;30

Jackson Syren, Chesterton;0;0;21;3;30

Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;5;0;0;0;30

Carson Crowe, Griffith;5;0;0;0;30

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;5;0;0;0;30

Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;5;0;0;0;30

Ryan Marx, Lowell;5;0;0;0;30

Brandin Young, South Central;5;0;0;0;30

Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso;5;0;0;0;30

Liam Shepherd, Valparaiso;0;0;9;7;30

Payton Jordan, West Side;5;0;0;0;30

Tyler Cook, Wheeler;0;0;26;1;29

Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;4;2;0;0;28

Austin Pupek, Merrillville;0;0;28;0;28

Sergio Felix, Hanover Central;0;0;14;4;26

Savon Harding, River Forest;4;1;0;0;26

Alonzo Paul, Andrean;4;0;0;0;24

Michael Havel-Eriks, Lowell;4;0;0;0;24

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;4;0;0;0;24

Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;4;0;0;0;24

Devan Howard, Portage;4;0;0;0;24

Deon Hurn, River Forest;4;0;0;0;24

Aaron Hogan, South Central;4;0;0;0;24

Ritchie Otero, Wheeler;4;0;0;0;24

TACKLES

Player;School;Tackles

Max Warchol, Hanover Central;83

Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;77

Jack Hickey, Lake Central;75

Tyler McChristian, River Forest;68

Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;67

Max Drinski, Boone Grove;67

Jose Alvarez, River Forest;65

Deon Hurn, River Forest;65

Carter Schuster, Lake Central;63

Dane Snemis, Chesterton;61

Andrew Huizar, South Central;60

Max Mortimer, Wheeler;59

Reilly Granger, Crown Point;58

Zach Lenaburg, Munster;57

Matt Mulligan, South Central;57

Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;55

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;55

Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;54

Jaden Browder, LaPorte;54

Spencer Barta, Lowell;54

Tyler Feddeler, Kankakee Valley;52

Caleb Girard, South Central;50

Devin Sanders, Merrillville;49

Jacob Lopez, Crown Point;48

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;45

Shane Schmidt, Crown Point;45

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;44

Brady Bernth, LaPorte;44

Adrian Barrera, Crown Point;43

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;43

Cameron Smith, Hobart;43

Trevor Shively, Portage;43

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;42

Dennis Hurn, River Forest;42

Dylan Riley, South Central;41

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;41

Colton Zablekis, Hanover Central;40

Brandin Young, South Central;40

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;39

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;39

Nikola Paic, Crown Point;38

Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;38

Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;37

Tyler Wellman, Lake Central;37

Marc Gray, LaPorte;37

Hayden Trutko, South Central;37

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;36

Jacob Oehman, South Central;36

Brock Pikelis, Boone Grove;35

Cameron Tymm, Calumet Christian;35

Gage Stowers, Kankakee Valley;35

Patrick McLaughlin, Chesterton;34

Ethan Troy, Chesterton;34

Mason Elizondo, Portage;34

Jayden Lynon, Andrean;33

Alec Castillo, Munster;33

Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;32

Brant Westphal, Chesterton;32

Parker Welty, Lake Central;32

Jalen Wigley, Lake Central;32

Reec Ison, Lowell;32

Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;32

Kevin Powers, Crown Point;31

Bobby Babcock, Hobart;31

Armond Earving, Lake Central;31

Troy Llewellyn, LaPorte;31

Edward Akins, Merrillville;31

Aaron Hogan, South Central;31

Dh'Mari Wright, Andrean;30

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;30

Mark Holder, Boone Grove;30

Davian Lira, Crown Point;30

Dominic Sopczak, Crown Point;30

Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;30

A’Veyawn Madry, Merrillville;30

Jose Fuentes, Calumet Christian;29

Zach Dodson, Kankakee Valley;29

Kyler Newcom, Lowell;29

Cesar Cardenas, River Forest;29

Jackson Fleming, Chesterton;28

Mateo Cortez, Lake Central;28

Brennan Balka, LaPorte;28

Cody Caschetta, Lowell;28

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;28

Cory Davis, Wheeler;28

Jonathan Mollencupp, Wheeler;28

Daniel O’Shea, Andrean;27

Corey Hill, Portage;27

RJ Smith, Boone Grove;26

Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;26

Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;25

Jeff Deckard, Lake Station;25

Brendan Budeselich, Munster;25

Devin Saunders, South Central;25

SACKS

Player;School;Sacks

Max Warchol, Hanover Central;8

Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;5

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;5

Zach Dodson, Kankakee Valley;5

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;4

Jackson Fleming, Chesterton;4

Bobby Babcock, Hobart;4

Dierre Kelly, Merrillville;4

Ray Ambassi, Lowell;3.5

Riley Bank, Lowell;3.5

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;3.5

Jayden Lynon, Andrean;3

Dh'Mari Wright, Andrean;3

Nikola Paic, Crown Point;3

Cameron Smith, Hobart;3

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;3

Jaden Browder, LaPorte;3

Anthony Cawby, Wheeler;3

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;3

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;3

Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;3

Jeff Deckard, Lake Station;2.5

Max Mortimer, Wheeler;2.5

Jacob Anderson, Andrean;2

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;2

Max Drinski, Boone Grove;2

Logan Goshman, Boone Grove;2

RJ Smith, Boone Grove;2

Dmonte Blanton, Calumet Christian;2

Charles Cooper, Calumet Christian;2

Ravi Fuentes, Calumet Christian;2

Liam Begley, Crown Point;2

Reilly Granger, Crown Point;2

Riley Binkley, Lowell;2

Edward Atkins, Merrillville;2

Kenneth Grant, Merrillville;2

Jordan Magee, Merrillville;2

Aaron Thompson, Merrillville;2

William Buskirk, Michigan City;2

Cesar Cardenas, River Forest;2

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;2

Deon Hurn, River Forest;2

Tyler McChristian, River Forest;2

INTERCEPTIONS

Player;School;INTs

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;5

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;3

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;3

Ryan Tinnel, Kankakee Valley;3

Reec Ison, Lowell;3

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;2

Ethan Troy, Chesterton;2

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;2

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;2

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;2

Riley Johnston, Hobart;2

Zach Vode, Hobart;2

Parker Welty, Lake Central;2

Marc Gray, LaPorte;2

Kyler Newcom, Lowell;2

Zach Lenaburg, Munster;2

Savon Harding, River Forest;2

Kaleb Short, River Forest;2

Xavier Taylor, River Forest;2

Piere Hill, Portage;2

Dylan Hale, South Central;2

Based on information reported to the Times of Northwest Indiana. Updates may be emailed to johnnygorches@yahoo.com or MUNsports@lee.net.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

