Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, April 16, 2022

Baseball
Hobart 6, Michigan City 5
Michigan City;140 000 0;—;5 8 1
Hobart;120 012 x;—;6 9 2
2B — c. Gonzalez (H). Pitching summary: MICHIGAN CITY — N. Painter (2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), M. Lacovetti (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO); HOBART — J. Jenkins (2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), A. Leonard (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO), Gonzalez (1 IP, 0 H. 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Leonard. LP — Lacovetti. Sv — Gonzalez. Leading hitters: MICHIGAN CITY — R. Cuma (2-3, 2 R), N. Lemon (2-3, R, RBI), Lacovetti (1-3, R, RBI); HOBART — J. Andrews (1-3, R, RBI), C. Stafford (1-4, R, RBI), Gonzalez (1-1, R, RBI).
Hobart 5, Lowell 4
(Completion of suspended game)
Record: Hobart 8-0.
River Forest 12-14, Bowman 1-4
People are also reading…
Bowman;000 01;—;1 2 1
River Forest;336 0x;—;12 8 1
Pitching summary: RIVER FOREST —Kaleb Short (5 IP, 2H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO). WP — Shprt.
Leading hitters: BOWMAN — Troupe (1-1, BB); RIVER FOREST — Short (2-2, 3R, RBI), Caleb Johnson (2-3, R RBI), Tyler Cook (1-1, 2 RBI, 2 BB.
Bowman;020 02;—;4 5 3
River Forest;381 02;—;14 7 2
Pitching summary: RIVER FOREST — Xavier Dominguez (4 IP, 5H, 3R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO), Aiden Scheidt (1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). WP — Dominguez. Leading hitters: BOWMAN — Houston (2-3, 2B, R); RIVER FOREST — Kaleb Short (1-2, 3 R, BB, HBP), Tyler Cook (2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), Dominguez (1-2, R, 3 RBI). Record: River Forest 4-4.
Crawfordsville Tournament
Norwell 9, Griffith 7
Griffith;020 032 0;—;7 9 3
Norwell;021 222 x;—;9 15 4
2B — J. Rutherford (G). Pitching summary: GRIFFITH — D. Vrkska (3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), R. Stordeur (3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). LP — Stordeur. Leading hitters: GRIFFITH — Rutherford (1-3, 2 R,), I. Clark (1-3, R, 2 RBI), T. Miller (1-4, R, 2 RBI), N. Feliciano (2-4).
Franklin 6, Griffith 4
Griffith;002 000 2;—;4 6 1
Franklin;140 100 x;—;6 9 1
2B — C. Cervantes (G). Pitching summary: GRIFFITH — I. Clark (4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), H. Smith (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). LP — Clark. Leading hitters — Cervantes (2-3, R), Clark (1-3, R, RBI). Record: Griffith 5-3.
(Score only)
Culver Academies 4, Marquette 1
Boys Golf
Marquette Invitational
At Briar Leaf Golf Club
Team scores
Chesterton 322, Lake Central 339, Valparaiso 358, Andrean 361, Tippecanoe Valley 364, LaPorte 368, Illiana Christian 375, New Prairie 382, John Glenn 392, Covenant Christian 396, South Central 433, Wheeler 433, Michigan City 436, Marquette 469, Whiting 553.
Top 10 individuals
Owen Pilarski (Ch) 78, Hunter Zdyb (NP) 79, Gregory Miller (TV) 80, Luke Fisher (Ch) 81, Bo Smith (Ch) 81, Ethan Kost (An) 81, Tommy Philpott (LC) 81, Paul Scott (Ch) 82, Tyler Morton (LC) 82, Tayler Menke (LaP) 83.
Softball
Andrean 10, Wheeler 2
2B — Queen (A). 3B — Abbey Bond, Val Sojka. Pitching summary: ANDREAN — Maddie Queen (7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO). WP — Queen. Leading hitters: ANDREAN — Calley Anderson (2 RBI), Queen (3 RBI). Record: Andrean 6-8.
South Bend Clay 13, Bishop Noll 2
South Bend Clay;011 025 3;—;12 12 0
Bishop Noll;000 110 0;—;2 6 8
3B — Jalyssia Crawford (BN). Pitching summary: BISHOP NOLL — Alyssa Niemann (7 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). LP — Niemann. Leading hitters: BISHOP NOLL — Danielle Pavichevich (2-2).
Logansport 14, Bishop Noll 1
Logansport;022 028;—;14 15 1
Bishop Noll;100 000;—;1 3 5
2B — Anais Reyna (BN). Pitching summary: BISHOP NOLL — Alyssa Niemann (5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Ally Mejia (1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). LP — Niemann. Leading hitters: BISHOP NOLL — Danielle Pavichevich (2-3). Record: Bishop Noll 4-4.
Boys Track
Chesterton Relays
(No team scores)
Chesterton winner
400 shuttle hurdle relay — Chesterton (Byron Chandler, Tyler Ilgin, Kieran Bamewall, Braden Vanderwoude) 1:01.77.