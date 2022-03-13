Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, March 13, 2022

Boys Basketball
Class 4A Michigan City Regional
Championship
Chesterton 59, Penn 48
Records: Chesterton 28-0, Penn 24-3.
Class 1A Triton Regional
Championship
21st CENTURY (19-14-8-15)
Quintin Floyd 19, Demetrius Moss 14, Ashton Williamson 8, Eric Price 6, Roy Cast 4, Marcellous Moore 3, Emmanual Foley 2, LaMontae Cross 0, Garbriel Ocasio 0, Tesean Gates 0, Garick Patten 0, Armon Davis 0. Totals: 23 6-9 56.
TRITON (16-4-14-13)
Cole Shively 13, Ashton Oviedo 11, Tyson Yates 11, Caden Graham 8, Cole McKinney 2, Bruce Johnson 2, Chandler Westafer 0, Evan Briles 0, Javan May 0, Connor Large 0, Jacob Pitney 0. Totals: 19 5-8 47.
People are also reading…
3-point field goals: 21st Century 4 (Williamson 1, Floyd 1, Moore 1, Moss 1), Triton (Graham 2, Oviedo 1, Yates 1). Team fouls: 21st Century 10, Triton 12. Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None.
Boys Track & Field
Bulldog Invite
Hosted by New Haven High School at IPFW
(No team scores, top Chesterton finishers)
60 hurdles – 4. Byron Chandler 9.23; 1,600 relay – 7. Chesterton 3:47.33; 3,200 relay – 3. Chesterton 8:41.14; Pole vault – 2. Chad Berdine 14-0.
Girls Track & Field
Bulldog Invite
Hosted by New Haven High School at IPFW
(No team scores, top Chesterton finishers)
60 dash – 1. Camryn Dunn 7.64; 3,200 run – 2. Catherine White 11:36.96, 6. Alejandra Sierazy 12:30.83; 60 hurdles – 8. Bridget Raffin 10.33; 800 relay – 2. Chesterton 1:51.18; 1,600 relay – 2. Chesterton 4:20.94; 3,200 relay – 1. Chesterton 10:01.43; Distance medley relay – 2. Chesterton 12:45.36; High jump – 8. Raffin 4-10; Pole vault – 7. Kristina Kokot 8-0, 8. Bree Gentry 8-0; Shot put – 3. Madison Davis 37-1.50, 4. Carley Balas 35-8.
NWI Indoor Championships
At Portage
(No team scores, top Kankakee Valley, Portage finishers)
800 relay – 1. Portage (Taylor Pusateri, Jamia Adams, Genesis Borom, Da’ja Jones) 1:48.03, 5. KV (Carissa Seneczko, Brooke Swart, Tay Schoonveld, Ava McKim) 1:53.55; 1,600 relay – 1. Portage (Pusateri, Adams, Borom, Jones) 4:12.84, 3. KV (Swart, Elise Kasper, Mia Hoffman-Buczek, Schoonveld) 4:26.42; 3,200 relay – 6. KV (Audrey Campbell, Audri Wilson, Allie Rushmore, Emma Bell) 11:12.27; High jump – 1. Schoonveld (KV) 5-6, 2. Emily Nannenga (KV) 5-5. Pole vault – T7. Mo Smith (KV) 6-6. LJ – 5. Ella Carden (KV) 16-1.75, 8. Kate Thomas (KV) 15-7.25. 60 hurdles – 6. Schoonveld (KV) 10.28, 8. Laynie Capellari (KV) 10.28.