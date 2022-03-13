 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, March 13, 2022

Boys Basketball

Class 4A Michigan City Regional

Championship

Chesterton 59, Penn 48

Records: Chesterton 28-0, Penn 24-3.

Class 1A Triton Regional

Championship

21st CENTURY (19-14-8-15)

Quintin Floyd 19, Demetrius Moss 14, Ashton Williamson 8, Eric Price 6, Roy Cast 4, Marcellous Moore 3, Emmanual Foley 2, LaMontae Cross 0, Garbriel Ocasio 0, Tesean Gates 0, Garick Patten 0, Armon Davis 0. Totals: 23 6-9 56.

TRITON (16-4-14-13)

Cole Shively 13, Ashton Oviedo 11, Tyson Yates 11, Caden Graham 8, Cole McKinney 2, Bruce Johnson 2, Chandler Westafer 0, Evan Briles 0, Javan May 0, Connor Large 0, Jacob Pitney 0. Totals: 19 5-8 47.

3-point field goals: 21st Century 4 (Williamson 1, Floyd 1, Moore 1, Moss 1), Triton (Graham 2, Oviedo 1, Yates 1). Team fouls: 21st Century 10, Triton 12. Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None.

Boys Track & Field

Bulldog Invite

Hosted by New Haven High School at IPFW

(No team scores, top Chesterton finishers)

60 hurdles – 4. Byron Chandler 9.23; 1,600 relay – 7. Chesterton 3:47.33; 3,200 relay – 3. Chesterton 8:41.14; Pole vault – 2. Chad Berdine 14-0.

Girls Track & Field

Bulldog Invite

Hosted by New Haven High School at IPFW

(No team scores, top Chesterton finishers)

60 dash – 1. Camryn Dunn 7.64; 3,200 run – 2. Catherine White 11:36.96, 6. Alejandra Sierazy 12:30.83; 60 hurdles – 8. Bridget Raffin 10.33; 800 relay – 2. Chesterton 1:51.18; 1,600 relay – 2. Chesterton 4:20.94; 3,200 relay – 1. Chesterton 10:01.43; Distance medley relay – 2. Chesterton 12:45.36; High jump – 8. Raffin 4-10; Pole vault – 7. Kristina Kokot 8-0, 8. Bree Gentry 8-0; Shot put – 3. Madison Davis 37-1.50, 4. Carley Balas 35-8.

NWI Indoor Championships

At Portage

(No team scores, top Kankakee Valley, Portage finishers)

800 relay – 1. Portage (Taylor Pusateri, Jamia Adams, Genesis Borom, Da’ja Jones) 1:48.03, 5. KV (Carissa Seneczko, Brooke Swart, Tay Schoonveld, Ava McKim) 1:53.55; 1,600 relay – 1. Portage (Pusateri, Adams, Borom, Jones) 4:12.84, 3. KV (Swart, Elise Kasper, Mia Hoffman-Buczek, Schoonveld) 4:26.42; 3,200 relay – 6. KV (Audrey Campbell, Audri Wilson, Allie Rushmore, Emma Bell) 11:12.27; High jump – 1. Schoonveld (KV) 5-6, 2. Emily Nannenga (KV) 5-5. Pole vault – T7. Mo Smith (KV) 6-6. LJ – 5. Ella Carden (KV) 16-1.75, 8. Kate Thomas (KV) 15-7.25. 60 hurdles – 6. Schoonveld (KV) 10.28, 8. Laynie Capellari (KV) 10.28.

