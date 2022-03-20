 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, March 20, 2022

Boys Track & Field

Lemont Indoor Invitational

At Lemont High School

Team scores (11 teams total): 1. TF South 99.5, 2. Lemont 69, 3. TF North 68.5.

(Top local finishers)

3,200 relay – 5. TF South 9:52.21; 3,200 – 1. Olaoluwa Olagoke (TF North) 11:21.95; 55 dash – 1. Ryan Coleman (TF South) 6.71; 800 – 5. Jaylon Garner (TF South) 2:21.35; 55 hurdles – 3. Bryce Wolfe (TF South) 8.45; 800 relay – 3. TF South 1:42.71; 400 – 3. Anthony Listenbee (TF South) 56.75; 1,600 – 1. Diego Duran (TF North) 4:43.85; 200 – 1. Dapo Adewaye (TF North) 23.31; 1,600 relay – 1. TF South (Listenbee, Macklin, Garner, Ovie) 3:54.02; High jump – 1. Earnest Temple (TF South) 5-7; Long jump – 5. Jaleel Lewis (TF South) 17-9.5; Triple jump – 2. Adam Gardnier (TF North) 38-9; Shot put – 4. Tomiwa Ogundeyi (TF North) 35-2.

Girls Track & Field

Lemont Indoor Invitational

At Lemont High School

Team scores (16 teams total): 1. Rich Township 103, 2. Shepard 79, 3. Oak Forest 62.5, 4. TF South 53, 6. TF North 34.5.

(Top local finishers)

55 dash – 3. Jasony Starkley (TF South) 7.54; 55 hurdles – 3. Rashiya Warfield (TF South) 9.76; 800 relay – 3. TF North (Higginbotham, Tyrus, Beal, Johnson) 1:57.34; 400 – 3. Khaniyah Higginbotham (TF North) 1:02.78; 200 – 4. Starkley (TF South) 27.69; High jump – 1. Aniya Barton (TF South) 4-9; Long jump – 2. Reese Maryam (TF North) 15-2; Triple jump – 4. Barton (TF South) 32-6.5; Shot put – 1. Najaa Terry (TF North) 26-11.25.

