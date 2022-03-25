 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out late results from area prep events from Thursday, March 24, 2022

Boys Volleyball

TF United  16-25-25, Bloom Twp. 25-18-17

TF UNITED – Quentin McCray 7 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, Adrian Gonzales 6 kills, 3 aces.

JUNIOR VARSITY – TF United 25-25, Bloom Twp. 25-10

